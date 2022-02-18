The streak is alive for the Mohawk High girls basketball team.
The Lady Warriors extended its WPIAL playoff winning streak to eight games, capturing a 52-20 WPIAL Class 3A first-round win over visiting Shady Side Academy.
The win also marked first-year coach Ron Moncrief’s first playoff win as as Mohawk’s coach. The program is the two-time defending WPIAL Class 3A champions.
“I’m just very happy with the effort the girls gave tonight,” Moncrief said. “They were locked in defensively and offensively. I’m happy for them, we work hard throughout the season and have our ups and downs and just to see the joy on their faces after a win tonight is the reason why we do it.”
The seventh-seeded Lady Warriors (9-13) advance to the quarterfinals to take on second-seeded Avonworth at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Lady Antelopes’ home court.
Erynne Capalbo paced the Lady Warriors with 21 points while Alexa Kadilak had 14.
“Our offense is working well right now. We don’t force passes to me,” Capalbo said. “We just work it around if it gets to me then we’re going to get it to me.”
Mohawk took the lead against the Lady Bulldogs (9-12) in the first quarter and never relinquished it. The Lady Warriors built a 26-6 advantage at the half thanks to its defensive pressure and maintained a comfortable lead in the second half.
“Our defense — we’ve been proud of that all year,” Capalbo said. “We’ve really just been trying to step up our offense. Our defense just came together. We just want to win and get back to the WPIAL (championship).”
Moncrief praised his point guard.
“Alexa is the quarterback of our team. Every team has to have a great point guard and Alexa does that for us,” Moncrief said. “She gets everything started for us offensively. She has a great skillset. She’s able to do a lot of different things offensively and defensively as well. Same thing with Erynne, she’s tall but she can go down low and score and she has a great guard skill as well. Having two players like that is very beneficial to our team.”
With less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jordan Radzyminski put the game into the mercy rule as Mohawk breezed to the win. Radzyminski, who scored eight points, is the only senior for the Lady Warriors and was a starter on both WPIAL title teams.
“It was great to play my last home game and come out with a win like that,” Radzyminski said. “It was just amazing.”
Moncrief said the players are buying into the system and their roles.
“This time of the year, there are really no egos,” Moncrief said. “The only thing that matters is winning and that’s what we’re trying to do. The girls are really playing together on both ends of the floor and right now we’re just trying to focus on winning one game at a time.”
