PITTSBURGH — The Laurel High softball team blanked Everett on Thursday.
The Lady Spartans defeated Everett, 5-0, in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Norwin High School.
“We’re in uncharted territory here. We’ve never been this far, we’re excited about it,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “We are working our butts off. Every day we’re working defense, we’re working hitting, we’re working pitching. We’re not taking this lightly, we’re going after it. Like I said, we’ve never been here before, excited about it. Going forward they’re all tough, right? If they’re still hanging around you’re pretty doggone good.”
Laurel had eight hits in the game.
Autumn Boyd earned the victory. She went the distance and relinquished four hits, one walk and had 15 strikeouts.
“We usually do pretty good,” Boyd said. “The outfielders do their job, infielders do their job, we have a great catcher.”
“She’s a workhorse,” Duddy said of Boyd. “She stumbled a little bit last game but you saw her today. I think she had 15 strikeouts. Somebody had this team ranked number one in the state. Fifteen strikeouts against that is not bad, not bad at all. We’re all proud of her.”
Boyd set the tone for defense in the first inning striking out Everett’s 1-2-3 lineup.
“She set the stage,” Duddy said. “You fan their top three and it sends a message. Now they know they’re up against it and she’s hitting the crap out of the ball right now. She’s ripping the cover off it, she’s just a leader.”
Grace Zeppelin opened things up for Laurel (19-4) with a leadoff home run in the top of the second inning to grab the first tally.
“It felt amazing,” Zeppelin said on the home run. “Just do it for the team. Just got to keep going. They’re all just so competitive, it was a great game.”
“Gracie right now, she’s just seeing it,” Duddy said. “Everything looks like a beachball to her. She’s hitting the crap out the ball right now. Like I said, we’re working real hard. We’re serious about this one. We’re coming after it.”
Boyd tripled in the top of the third inning and Grace Kissick knocked home Madison Maine, who was courtesy-running for Boyd, to make the score 2-0.
The bats would continue in the third with Georgia Jellyman plating a run and Kissick would get home after Eva Kuth connected with a pitch to increase Laurel’s lead to 4-0.
“She’s a very good pitcher. It took us a minute to get going but that’s a huge inning right there. It gets more in their head. Now they’re a little more nervous. We get a four run cushion so the pressure was on them at this point. All we had to do was play defense and continue to get great pitching out of Autumn. It was a great game, it was a fun game. I like them like this.”
Abbie Miles would hit a triple in the top of the fifth to bring home Vanessa Miller, the courtesy runner for Kissick.
The bottom of the sixth inning saw the Lady Warriors in position to score with Cloe Price on second with zero outs. Boyd would walk Ella Hinish before regrouping and striking out the next two batters and getting the ground out.
“I pushed through it,” Boyd said of the inning. “The ball was kind of slipping out of my hand a little bit, it was a brand new ball and it was sliding out of my hand.”
The Lady Spartans advance to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals and will face off against section rival Neshannock for the fourth time this season.
“Fourth time,” Duddy said. “They know us, we know them. There are no secrets. We’re going to bring our game. I’m sure they’re going to bring their game and we’ll hash it out. Winner moves on.”
