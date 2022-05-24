MARS — The Union High softball team’s bats were alive against Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday.
The Lady Scots defeated Greensburg, 9-2, in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals at Mars Area Centennial School. The win advances Union to the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
“That was great. I was a little nervous about this team,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “I thought they had some bad blood after the way that ended last time so I was just trying to do well. Keep it close and play a hard game.”
Mia Preuhs (12-1) earned the victory. The freshman went the distance and surrendered five hits, two runs — all earned — with two walks and 14 strikeouts.
“I don’t sweat it too bad when I got her (in the circle),” Fisher said of Preuhs. “She’s got so many weapons it’s nice. If something’s not working, something else will be. She’s a stud, just a plain out stud.”
Union’s Raquel Zarlingo scored a run on a passed ball in the bottom of the first inning and Tori May grabbed a run on an error by the Lady Centurions’ catcher. Bella Cameron plated a run in the first to make the score 3-0.
Preuhs would hit a triple in the third inning to bring home May while Emily Siddall connected with a pitch for a single to bring Preuhs home. Preuhs had two RBIs.
“It feels really great. It’s my first year on the team so it feels great to lead them to the championship,” Preuhs said. “I was pretty nervous before the game but after my team supported me and after the first inning we scored some runs and got some stuff behind us.”
In the fourth inning, Ella Casalandra knocked home Addy Nogay to increase Union’s lead over Greensburg Central Catholic to 6-0.
Siddall singled and advance to second on an error in the fifth inning. That same error enabled Preuhs to score.
“It feels so great,” Siddall said on advancing to the championship. “We’ve all just improved so much since the beginning of the season. We’re just a huge hitting team and it’s great to see everyone hitting and everything like that.”
“She really stepped it up this year,” Fisher said of Siddall. “She’s really hitting the ball, long balls, too. She’s worked hard. She’s been with me since I started, since I took over. She’s worked and worked and worked and now she’s there.”
Mallory Gorgacz would hit a double to left field in the sixth inning to bring home May. Preuhs would knock home Gorgacz after a double of her own to increase the lead over the Lady Centurions to 9-0.
“I think we’ve improved throughout the season on our hitting,” Preuhs said. “We seen this pitcher today and I feel like we can hit West Greene’s in the championship.”
Greensburg Central Catholic scored its two runs in the top of the seventh inning with one out. Preuhs would strike out the next two batters to end the threat.
“We’ve got to make it fun, though,” Fisher said of the last inning. “I don’t want to just go out like that. Just make it a little close. Just fantastic. The defense, everything, them hitting and Mia of course. It’s all about Mia.”
