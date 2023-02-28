WEXFORD — The Union High girls basketball team punched its ticket to the WPIAL championships for the first time in history after defeating Saint Joseph in the semifinal round on Monday.
Kelly Cleaver paced top-seeded Union with 24 points to secure a 55-40 WPIAL Class 1A semifinal victory over the fifth-seeded Lady Spartans at North Allegheny High School.
“It feels great, especially after last year,” Cleaver said on the victory. “(Last year,) we lost in the semis and I know our whole attitude was, ‘Just come back here and we’re not losing again.’”
Union (17-6) will take on third-seeded Aquinas Academy (16-8) at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Lady Scots won both meetings during the regular season in Section 1 action — 55-48 and 44-33.
Cleaver also supplied 10 rebounds and five blocks for Union.
“(I’m) just excited for the girls. They’ve worked so hard all year since the summertime. We’ve worked hard together as a group and it’s been paying off for them,” Union coach Rob Nogay said of the win. “It’s a great feeling to get there and hopefully we continue this run a little bit longer.”
The Lady Scots came out swinging in the first quarter and netted the game’s first 19 points before Saint Joseph’s (20-5) Julie Spinelli grabbed two points from the free-throw line.
“We came out playing. We got a good lead there and got a little bit of a cushion,” Nogay said. “(Saint Joseph’s) a good team. I don’t know if they should be a number five seed but we knew they were going to make a run at us. Luckily, we got a little bit of a cushion there. I think we got after them defensively which, again, is one of the things we want to do. We did the little things, fundamentally sound, we boxed out. (Anna) Kreinbrook is a pretty good player inside and we were able to box her out and get rebounds on missed shots. We played well in the beginning there to get out to a lead.”
Union entered the second quarter with a 21-2 lead over Saint Joseph.
Saint Joseph narrowed Union’s lead in the second after outshooting them, 17-7. Mia Preuhs was called for a technical foul in the second quarter.
“I knew they were going to make a run at us. They’re too good not too,” Nogay said. “Luckily, we were able to get out to a lead there. The referees did a good job tonight. Mia got a push in there and it’s understandable. I think that changed the tide a little bit on us in the second quarter there because they hit a few shots on us. We were able to weather the storm, go back and regroup at halftime to come out and play well in the third quarter.”
Union entered halftime with a nine-point lead over the Lady Spartans. Nogay said the talk at halftime was, “To focus on ourselves, calm down, come out and play fundamentally sound,” adding, “We knew we needed to get after them defensively, try to take some shots away from them, get our hands up in their shooters faces and box out. We were able to do that.”
Cleaver’s best quarter came in the third. Cleaver netted 10 of Union’s 15 points made in the third quarter.
“It was just like, ‘We’re not going to let them come back,’” Cleaver said of the third quarter. “I was thinking of last year how every single one of us felt when we lost to a team we shouldn’t have lost to. I know everybody wanted to just get back and play at Petersen (Events Center).”
“I can’t say enough about Kelly. Kelly’s a player,” Nogay said. “She plays on both ends of the court. I’ve said it all year long, ‘We know what we’re going to get out of Kelly. She’s going to give us her best effort every night.’”
Union entered the fourth quarter with a 43-26 lead over Saint Joseph. With 31.7 seconds left in the game, the Lady Spartans called a timeout.
“I can tell you the talk at that point is to enjoy the moment,” Nogay said of the timeout. “We’ve never been to the WPIAL championship. I told them, ‘Hey, celebrate it. You worked hard for this all year long. Just enjoy the moment, really.’”
Kylie Fruehstorfer netted 15 points, three assists and three steals for the Lady Scots.
