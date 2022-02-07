The Union High girls basketball team captured a championship Monday night.
Kylie Fruehstorfer recorded 16 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the Lady Scots to a 59-25 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Cornell. The win also locks up at least a share of the section championship for Union.
“It’s a big win for us. We still got a lot of work to do on Thursday,” Union coach Rob Nogay said on becoming section champions. “Going down to play Rochester, we’ve got to be prepared and get after Rochester. We’d like to get section champions by ourselves and we got to have a great effort down there definitely to play hard.
“We’ll take this. It’s been a long time. Thirty plus something years, I’ll definitely take it. Just unbelievable efforts from our girls all year long. At different times we had different girls stepping up and playing great basketball.”
Kelly Cleaver contributed 14 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for the Lady Scots (7-0 section, 19-0 overall).
“It’s crazy to think that Union’s been down for the past thirty years. It’s nice being able to be a team and win the section,” Fruehstorfer said. “We all worked together and just hope to go for the WPIAL.
“It’s just kind of like we all work together to make sure that everyone’s defense is good so they (Cornell) don’t get any other points.”
Union set the tone of the matchup in the first quarter with Elise Booker hitting a 3-pointer 1:04 into the game, while Kayla Fruehstorfer netted a 3-pointer of her own right after.
The Lady Scots went unanswered at the end of the first quarter with the Lady Raiders (0-6, 7-9) trailing 21-0.
“I think I say it every night that we take pride in playing defense and we want to get after teams,” Nogay said. “That’s a big thing for us. It set up a lot of these games for us. We play good defense, we get after teams; the offense will take care of itself.
“All in all, throughout the year, we’ve done a pretty good job of that. We’ve held teams down and we’ve played really good on the defensive end of the ball for sure.”
The momentum for Union continued in building a 37-9 halftime advantage.
With 5:09 left in the third quarter, Zoe Lepri hit a field goal to force the mercy rule.
