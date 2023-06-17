Union players receive their silver medals after their 6-3 loss to Tri-Valley in the PIAA Class 1A softball championship game Friday at Penn State’s Beard Field.
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Union High softball team made it to the final destination, but came up short against Tri-Valley after a big sixth inning on Friday.
With the game tied at three, Tri-Valley’s Grace Header plated a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and that was followed up by a two-run home run from Brittany Rice to lift their team to a 6-3 victory over the Lady Scots in the PIAA Class 1A championship.
This was Union’s (20-4) first appearance in the PIAA championship at Penn State University’s Beard Field.
“I was just telling (the team) how proud I am. We’re the only (other) team from 1A standing there with a medal. It might not be gold, but it’s silver. We still have one and nobody else does,” Union coach Doug Fisher said.
“We put our goal out to get there and win, but we didn’t. We came up short. But, next year I’ll be back and we’ll win it next year.”
The Lady Scots outhit Tri-Valley (24-2), 8-5.
“I just said, ‘I’m so proud of you girls.’ The last three years, our record is 71-6. Think about that,” Tri-Valley coach Marty Shade said. “(We were) 71-6, two state titles and last year we lost to the state champions. Like I said, I usually don’t talk like this, but today I will say it — I felt my team was the best team in the state the last three years.”
Things started out rough for Union’s defense in the bottom of the first inning with Rice plating a run and Union’s Mia Preuhs pitching four walks and a hit-by-pitch.
After the bases were loaded from Preuhs’ hit by pitch in the first, Fisher went to the circle.
Fisher said he went out to the circle and talked about the, “Same old business,” adding, “This is the way we do it every time through. Business as usual. We’re down so let’s come back and fight.”
Preuhs’ fourth walk in the bottom of the first inning gave Tri-Valley a 2-0 lead.
“That’s one of our trademarks,” Shade said. “We love to get a lead on people and put pressure on them so now they’re thinking, ‘Oh my God. We’re losing already.’ But, they didn’t buckle. They came back. I like that pitcher, man. She can hit, too.”
Preuhs (13-4) went the distance and gave up five hits, six runs — five earned — and pitched nine walks and nine strikeouts.
Olivia Williams singled to bring home Union’s first run of the game and advanced to second on a passed ball in the top of the second inning. Williams paced Union with two RBIs and went 4 for 4 at the plate.
“Ice cold, man. She got four for four,” Fisher said of Williams. “I love that kid.”
Story continues below video
The Lady Bulldogs responded in the bottom of the second with Cassidey Snyder bringing in a run to regain the two-run lead over Union.
Tri-Valley’s Emma Maurer (13-1) went the distance in the pitching circle. The two-time state champion surrendered eight hits, three runs — all earned — and threw four walks and struck out 11 batters.
“Emma’s a warrior,” Shade said. “She told me her arm was bothering her a little bit. She was off a month, but she’s a warrior. She doesn’t give in and she still made the pitches when she had to. She’s tough.”
In the top of the third inning, Preuhs blasted a solo home run to trail Tri-Valley, 3-2. Fisher said that Preuhs’ momentum started to shift in the circle after the solo homer.
Williams would post her second and final RBI of the game in the top of the fourth inning to bring home Tori May. May made two close calls getting to third base in the game and scored two of Union’s three runs.
“She’s something else,” Fisher said of May. “She’s a gamer though, man. She’ll go hard all the way until the end.”
Tri-Valley’s Rice led with a game-high three RBIs and Shade commented on her home run in the sixth.
“I’m thinking she’s going to try and knock it over to the football stadium and try too hard,” Shade said. “Luckily she got one. I looked in the air and it sort of took off. That gave us a big relief and a little bit of a lead. We could relax.”
With one out and Union runners on first and second in the top of the seventh, Preuhs went to bat.
“I’m not going to lie. I thought when she was up to bat there at the last one, I thought she might grab another (home run),” Fisher said. “We fell a little bit short. But, she can hit, man. She’s dangerous.”
Before Preuhs’ last at-bat, Tri-Valley’s infield all talked behind the pitching circle and Shade ran out to them.
“I said, ‘Listen, we have some runs to play with. Don’t be trying to get lead runners. If it’s a grounder to you throw it to first base and let’s get the out. If they score a run, who cares? Let’s just get the outs,” Shade said. “I told the left fielder that their good hitter is up and move back. That girl hit a rocket right to her.”
The Union and Tri-Valley game was the only softball game that wasn’t postponed due to inclement weather. The game was given the green light around 7:30 a.m.
Union will lose two seniors — Ella Casalandra and Maddie Mangelli — on its roster.
“Great leadership,” Fisher said of his seniors. “I’m losing my kamikaze third baseman (Casalandra) who will jump on the plate there if there’s a bunt. You know how that is. It’s hard to replace. The leadership itself is hard to replace. She’s been with me since I started so it kind of hurts a little bit to lose her.”
