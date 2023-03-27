The Union High girls basketball team accomplished something that no other Lawrence County team, boys or girls, did for the 2022-23 season — win PIAA gold.
The Lady Scots toppled Lourdes Regional, 46-29, in the PIAA Class 1A championship on Friday at the GIANT Center in Hershey to walk away with state gold for the first time in the program’s history. Union became the second girls program from Lawrence County to win PIAA gold. Neshannock became the first program last year, doing so in Class 2A.
Union coach Rob Nogay said the realization of winning state gold has finally set in and added, “We had a pretty good weekend, got a big escort back into town and had another get together on Saturday at the Union Township Fire Hall. It’s just an unbelievable feeling.”
For starting seniors Kayla Fruehstorfer and Zoe Lepri, they don’t think the realization has fully set in yet.
“It’s still so crazy,” Fruehstorfer said. “I can’t even believe we won. I was just happy we even got there to be honest. I feel like it’s crazy because I would never think that we would do this when we were younger. Everyone at schools is like, ‘Hey, state champs,’ so it feels good.”
“Honestly, I don’t know if it ever will (set in),” Lepri said. “We’ve been working for it so hard that honestly it was expected of us. That’s what it felt like. It’s nice that we won and accomplished this. It felt like we should have. I think that realization will come when I realize it’s never going to happen again or experience that again.”
For their efforts, the Lady Scots were named Lawrence County Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Throughout the state playoffs, Union was typically trailing in the first half of the game and mounted a comeback in the second half. That wasn’t the case in the state championship.
“I think that’s something we talked about in the practices leading up to the game,” Nogay said. “When you’re on that stage you have to do everything you can to make sure you’re in the game early. We didn’t want to get ourselves down because you don’t know who long you can do that and survive. We wanted to get after it defensively and let things take care of themselves.”
Zoe Lepri netted a layup in the first quarter to tie the game at eight and then hit a free throw to give Union the lead. Union would not relinquish that lead for the remainder of the game.
“My coaches were making fun of me after the game because I had so many different emotions. I was anxious and excited at the same time,” Lepri said. “I kept my cool and it was awesome even though I didn’t get as many points or steals as my teammates. I think helping and getting that momentum helped us in the long run.”
Lepri commented on being the second girls program in Lawrence County history to win state gold.
“I think that’s honestly one of the biggest accomplishments our team could have ever made,” she said. “Union girls basketball has never been what it is now. This is a legacy we can carry on throughout our careers and future. Future generations can be inspired by that.”
The Lady Scots (23-6 overall) entered the fourth quarter of the championship game with a six-point lead over the Lady Red Raiders. Union shutout Lourdes Regional in the fourth.
“I think I’ve said this just about all year long, to any of the five girls on the floor they’re going to go out there and work as hard they can,” Nogay said. “I challenged them in the third quarter to get after them defensively. We knew there was no tomorrow. I could talk about every single one of them. They gave the best effort that they had and we came out on top.”
Three-pointers weren’t falling for Fruehstorfer until she hit one at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
“I just knew that I had to keep shooting,” Fruehstorfer said. “I hoped one of them would fall in. When it did, I was happy. I just wanted to win.”
Fruehstorfer got to end her senior career playing one more basketball game alongside her younger sister Kylie Fruehstorfer.
“It was honestly a little bit bittersweet but I was happy we got to the last game and I got to experience it with my sister,” Kayla Fruehstorfer said. “I just hope she and they can do it again next year.”
Kylie Fruehstorfer, a sophomore, paced Union in the championship game with 19 points and five assists.
“Her growth throughout the year was unbelievable,” Nogay said of Kylie Fruehstorfer. “From being pushed into the starting lineup with Elise (Booker) going down, Kylie became an all-around player. She plays on the defensive and offensive end. She handled some pressure all year long. That’s pressure some players don’t see because they don’t get to a state championship. It’s good that we have her back. That’s a good problem for me, for sure.”
After winning the championship, Nogay commented that he believed not many people thought Union would reach the state championship game earlier on in the season when its overall record was 6-6. The Lady Scots suffered their sixth and final loss of the season at the hands of last years PIAA Class 2A champions, Neshannock.
“I think those six losses — we definitely challenged ourselves,” Nogay said. “We lost to Shenango who was in the (WPIAL) finals, we lost to Blackhawk who was in the (PIAA) finals and we lost to Neshannock and of course the reputation they have. I think they knew we were battle tested at that point. We were in those games and had chances to win. They started to realize we can play with anybody left on our schedule and they rose to the challenge and did that.”
After the nonsection loss to Neshannock on Jan. 15 that put the PIAA 1A champions at a 6-6 overall record, Union won the next 17 games.
“It was definitely a humbling moment when we were 6-6,” Lepri said. “Last year, we only lost one section game to Rochester. It kind of showed we can’t do anything without hard work. It’s something that motivated us to work harder I think that’s what got us farther than last year.”
Union outlined its goals for the 2022-23 season on a whiteboard.
“We wrote our goals on the board in our team room,” Kayla Fruehstorfer said. “I feel like we really focused in on trying to go goal by goal. When we won the WPIAL (championship) we were like, ‘Oh we have to get our last goal,’ which was to win the state.”
Nogay said that on the ride back to Lawrence County the team, “Slept probably a little over half of the way back so it was quiet for the most of the part,” adding, “When we got closer to New Castle it was a unbelievable escort through the city. There were people lined up on the streets. They had some fireworks and there was a big reception. You could see it in their faces that they achieved the goal all year long.”
Nogay said once the team returned to the school they ran to the whiteboard to check off the last goal they had finally completed.
“The community has been great all year long. The Union community comes out to support these kids no matter what they’re doing whether it’s on the field or in the classroom,” Nogay said. “The support from the community has been unreal. I thought we had a great crowd over there. The crowd that welcomed us back was huge. Just the support in and of itself for the Union community has been great. I couldn’t be prouder to be from Union and see the support the community has given these kids all year long.”
Medals aside, what makes the 2022-23 Lady Scots special according to Nogay?
“Just the fact that they’re such a tight-knit group,” he said. “Basketball is a long season from the beginning. When you go that far and get through the WPIAL and state playoffs, we’re at practice everyday and even on Sundays. The group, as a whole, all the kids got along and they pushed each other in practice. It was a great group to be around. They rallied together and stuck together and came to play every game and practice. That’s what I’ll miss.”
Nogay assumed the head coaching role for Union when Lepri and Kayla Fruehstorfer were freshmen.
“I think he helped create a different culture,” Kayla Fruehstorfer said of Nogay. “People started to respect our program when we started winning more. We as seniors bought in to try and fix it. That really helped.”
“When coach Nogay stepped in, he changed the program in a better way. He got us to do what we needed to do,” Lepri said. “It progressed from there. He kind of expected that from you. When you have that expectation, you push and push and push to beat that expectation. He was motivation for our program. Without him I don’t think we would have made it anywhere.”
Nogay praised his four seniors, Lepri, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Elise Booker and Kendall Preuhs.
“They’ve been leaders for us for four years. I was fortunate to come in when they were freshman,” Nogay said. “We went through this journey with five wins in the first year. The leadership and groundwork they set...there are younger kids who look up to them. They put this program on the map. The younger kids want to follow suit and they want to play the same style. I couldn’t appreciate the seniors more for what they gave me in the four years they were here.”
Nogay and his team took pride in their defensive ability all season long.
“That will definitely be our mainstay. I tried to instill that four years ago. We want to be a team that plays good defense and gets after it defensively,” Nogay said. “The seniors, they learned how to play a defensive game and learned how to get after other teams and understood our offense can feed off of our defense. That’s going to be our style as long as I’m here. The defensively philosophy will never change but it may be a little different with the different personnel that comes in.”
When it comes to current personnel, Nogay praised his assistant coaches Jim Cleaver and John Fruehstorfer.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into coaching at any level and any sport. Those guys were crucial for me this year to help breakdown film, offer suggestions during practice and at halftime,” Nogay said of his assistant coaches. “Good head coaches are surrounded by good assistant coaches. Anything I’ve asked of those guys, they’re willing to do. It’s a good situation right now having two guys that help me out and hopefully there’s more things to come into the future here.”
Lepri and Kayla Fruehstorfer talked about their fellow seniors.
“Me, Kendall, Kayla and Elise have all been playing basketball since the fifth grade,” Lepri said. “It’s something that’s really cool to end it with people I’ve been playing with for so long. That bond between us made it so much more of a fun experience and it’s what held it together for the longest time too.”
“They mean everything,” Kayla Fruehstorfer said. “We’ve been playing AU together since we were little. We’ve been tight. It’s sad that Elise couldn’t play with us, but she always stuck with us on the bench and was always encouraging.”
How does Kayla Fruehstorfer summarize her four-year journey on the Union girls basketball team?
“I truly think it’s crazy,” she said. “When I was a freshman, I didn’t think we could win the state champion let alone the WPIAL. I feel like that’s definitely the best part knowing our hard work paid off throughout the years.”
Lepri summarized her four years playing for the Lady Scots as, “An experience you could never let go of,” adding, “It’s definitely something that as a freshman not knowing what you’re doing, just getting into it, just getting better at it, experiencing what’s happening and as a senior you get that win at the end. All of those accomplishments, it’s something that opens your eyes to opportunities. I wouldn’t ask for any other way to end the season.”
Nogay reflected on being the third team from Lawrence County to become PIAA champions.
“I just couldn’t be happier for the kids and I couldn’t be more proud of our kids. When we started in the WPIAL playoffs and moved through the state, I said every night that we represent the WPIAL and Lawrence County,” Nogay said. “Lawrence County is one of the most competitive counties I’ve been in. It puts us in a category with some of those teams like Ralph Blundo’s New Castle team and Luann Grybowski’s Neshannock team. It’s a great experience and a great way to cap it off for our seniors — to put them in a category with teams like that.”
Are there any ideas on what the state ring for the Lady Scots will be engraved with yet?
“Not yet,” Nogay said. “We’re just going to enjoy the moment here. We’ll sit down and get all of that stuff organized soon. It’s definitely something we’ll put some thought into. It’s a special year and we want to reward the girls some way.”
The Union PIAA 1A girls basketball champions are: Elise Booker, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Zoe Lepri, Kendall Preuhs, Bella Cameron, Kelly Cleaver, Kayla Eppinger, Kylie Fruehstorfer, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs, Hayden Strickler, India Waters, Olivia Benedict, Chloe Confer, Miera Gunn and Madelynn Settle.
