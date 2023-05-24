WEXFORD — The Union High softball team punched its ticket to the WPIAL Class 1A championship after defeating Chartiers-Houston in impressive fashion on Tuesday at North Allegheny High School.
The No. 1 seed Union knocked off fourth-seeded Chartiers-Houston, 13-5, in the Class 1A semifinal round. Now, the WPIAL 1A 2022 champion looks to defend its championship.
“This was a little tougher road than we’ve had before. A great team (Chartiers-Houston) right there,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “We’re just excited. That was our goal — get back; do it again. This is the four trips for us in the last five years.
“What’s funny is it seems everybody says hitting is contagious. Well, it is for us for the other team when they do that to us, we hit them right back.”
The Lady Scots (17-3 overall) outhit Chartiers-Houston, 11-6. Mallory Gorgacz led Union with three RBIs.
“I’m just really excited,” Gorgacz said on advancing to the championship. “Today, I felt like we really played as a team and the energy was really high in the dugout which I think helped us a lot. Bats started to get going early which really helped us and they stayed steady which helped with the scores. I fell like it’s a pass the bat moment. Once the energy gets high, leadoff hit, I feel like everyone’s in the mood and everyone’s going up there, having fun and swinging.”
The Lady Buccaneers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after two wild pitches from Mia Preuhs allowed them to bring runners home. Preuhs went the distance and relinquished six hits, five runs — three earned — and pitched five walks and 16 strikeouts.
“It was a big win. We knew that (Chartiers-Houston’s) pitcher was very good. We knew it was going to be a harder game,” Preuhs said. “The first inning was pretty hard, but we fought through it obviously. (We) chanted in the dugouts and got in their heads. My team was picking me up behind me and my coaches. I just had to take a breath, get the nerves out and calm down.”
“That was fantastic,” Fisher said on Preuhs’ performance. “Her changeup there...we played OLSH and (their coach) told me, ‘The changeup won’t do nothing for you in the playoffs.’ Well, it took me through the WPIALs.”
It didn’t take long for Union to respond to Chartiers-Houston’s two runs. In the bottom of the first, Union’s Addison Nogay started things off with a triple to bring home Allie Ross.
Nogay would get home on a steal to tie the game at two in the bottom of the first and Olivia Benedict singled on a ground ball to bring home a run. Gorgacz finished things off in the bottom of one after hitting a triple of her own to plate two runs.
“Clutch,” Fisher said to describe Gorgacz, adding, “She’s been here before and she knows what to do. I never even thought twice about it. I knew she was going to do well.”
In the bottom of the second, Preuhs hit a ground ball to left field to bring home Olivia Williams home. With a bases loaded situation in the second, Chartiers-Houston’s Meadow Ferri walked Gorgacz to give Union a 7-2 lead.
“That was huge actually,” Fisher said on the second inning. “That was a big turning point; a big momentum swing for us. You get really hyped up when you get a mistake like a run like that and you can build off of it.”
Chartiers-Houston’s Emily Swarrow singled on a ground ball to center field allowing Lauren Rush to grab a run in the top of the third inning. Rush added to the Lady Buccaneer’s momentum after hitting a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning.
Fisher said talk in the dugout after the two-run homer was to, “Just settle down,” adding, “We can get it right back. We weren’t worried about our bats.”
Get it right back is what Union exactly did with Piper Jendrysik reaching first on an error to bring Kenzie Siddall across home plate. Another error from Chartiers-Houston’s third baseman allowed Union to score two more runs in the fourth.
Ross finished things up in the fourth with a triple on a line drive to right field to bring home Jendrysik and Williams to increase Union’s lead to 12-5.
“She does great,” Fisher said of Ross. “You wouldn’t think she’s sneaky with as big of a bat she has. You wouldn’t expect it, but she’s great too. Clutch. Another one that’s been in there before.”
Williams picked up the final run of the game in the bottom of sixth after singling on a ground ball to second base to bring home Ella Casalandra.
In the top of the seventh, Preuh’s sealed the deal with strikeout number 16 to end the game.
“It felt nice. Really nice.” Preuhs said on getting the final strikeout. “It’s just crazy going back to the WPIAL (championship).”
The Lady Scots will defend their Class 1A championship against second-seeded Carmichaels at PennWest University’s Lilley Field at a date and time to be determined.
