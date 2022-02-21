The Neshannock High girls basketball team came out strong Monday night against The Ellis School.

The second-seeded Lady Lancers scored the first 28 points of the game and cruised to a 65-18 WPIAL Class 2A first-round win over the Lady Tigers.

“That was the game plan — jump out big early,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “Then you just kind of coast through. I wasn’t really happy with our defense late. I just thought we just fell asleep a little bit. Again, you get the game like that they just kind of stopped playing full speed.”

The Neshannock High girls basketball team opened the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs with a 65-18 win over The Ellis School. Listen to coach Luann Grybowski talk about the victory.

Neshannock (21-2) advances to face 10th-seeded Shenango (14-8) on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Lady Lancers won both meetings in the regular season between the Section 1 rivals.

Neshannock started off with heavy defensive pressure in the first quarter against The Ellis School (7-14). The Lady Lancers held the Lady Tigers to two points in the first quarter and held a 28-2 margin after the opening eight minutes.

“In the first half, we were good. In the second half, I felt like we made too many mistakes,” Grybowski said. “Man-to-man wise, rotation wise, letting people cut to the basket and get behind us. I wasn’t happy with our rebounding either. I thought they got more hands on the ball than we did.”

Neleh Nogay paced Neshannock with 15 points, while Addi Watts and Mairan Haggerty netted 13 and 12, respectively.

“It’s playoffs and you just want to beat teams by as many as you can and work on all of the fundamentals and just work on the game,” Nogay said. “We’ve started to look in more instead of just fire threes which has been helping us out a lot and we just continue to work on our plays.”

The Lady Lancers held a 41-7 lead at the half.

With 4:02 left in the second quarter, Watts chipped in a basket to take a 30-point lead and force the mercy rule, coasting to the easy victory.

