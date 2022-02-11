ABOVE: Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi is guarded by Neshannock’s Megan Pallerino on Thursday night on the Lady Lancers’ home floor BELOW: Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay drives toward the basket as the Lady Wildcats’ Ashley DeCarbo applies defensive pressure.
The Neshannock High girls basketball team is now back-to-back section champions.
The Lady Lancers coasted to a 72-25 victory over Shenango on Thursday to capture the WPIAL Section 1-2A crown.
“Tonight, you saw the Neshannock Lady Lancers,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “Defensive, the pressure, all over the court, man to man, I didn’t care what we played. We slowed them down. We got in a little bit of foul trouble and then when we were up big I went zone a little bit and they hit a couple shots. I’m not worried about that.
“What I wanted back was my team’s energy and to play the way I know they’re capable of playing. We did that tonight.”
The Lady Lancers will share the section championship alongside Our Lady of the Sacred Heart after losing to them on Jan. 27.
“That’s okay. We shared it last year,” Gyrbowski said. “At some point we struggled a little bit and struggled down there. They were the better team; they won for that night.”
Neshannock’s (11-1 section, 18-2 overall) defensive pressure was on full display against Shenango. The Lady Lancers had 26 steals in the matchup.
Mairan Haggerty chipped in 16 points for Neshannock and grabbed eight rebounds and five steals. Neleh Nogay had 16 points of her own for with eight assists and eight steals.
“It feels amazing,” Nogay said on becoming section champs. “Our team chemistry hasn’t been where we’ve wanted it to be and this game was just so exciting. It felt like the team really came together. Everyone just did their job. We made sure we were boxing out, rebounding and doing what we had to do to score.
Story continues below video
“At the beginning of the game our energy was so far up and we just wanted that game really badly. We put all that energy onto the court and made sure our defense was the main priority.”
Janie Natale struck first with a 3-pointer with 6:58 left in the first quarter, but the momentum would not continue in the Lady Cats’ favor the rest of the game.
Neshannock would end the first half with a lead of 38-15 over Shenango. Foul trouble was evident with the Lady Lancers having nine fouls to the Lady Cats’ 10 at the end of the half.
“It was a total team effort. I mean everybody,” Grybowski said. “Addi (Watts) unbelievable, Neleh’s defense, Mairan, Megan (Pallerino) in foul trouble, the second half she played phenomenal, Aaralyn (Nogay). I mean all the kids, even the kids I subbed in, they all just played defense the way we expected it to be played.”
Emilee Fedrizzi led Shenango (7-5, 12-8) with nine points while Kylee Rubin had seven of her own.
With 2:58 left in the third quarter Megan Pallerino was able to force the mercy rule clock from the free-throw line to allow Neshannock to pull away with the victory.
“We take it one day at a time,” Grybowski said. “You take it one game at a time. We’re going to be, hopefully, one of the top seeds. That means we’ll get a couple of playoff games at home. So, we’re playing on this floor again which is great.
“We got to take care of business. We never look ahead of the game that we’re in and that’s how we stayed focused last year and that’s what we have to do this year.”
Girls basketball: Shenango at Neshannock
Shenango's Emilee Fedrizzi drives the ball down the court while Neshannock's Neleh Nogay tries to guard.
