The Neshannock High softball team picked up a shutout win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Monday.
The Lady Lancers defeated the Lady Chargers, 6-0, in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs held at Neshannock High School.
“I knew Addy (Frye) would be strong (in the circle) today, I knew she would have a good performance,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “I knew defensively we’ll just make the plays. If somebody puts the ball in play, we’re going to do well.”
Addy Frye (18-0) grabbed the victory. She went the distance and relinquished four hits and had 10 strikeouts.
“I knew coming into this game we couldn’t have a letdown so I just had to throw my game and hope my defense backed me up, which they did,” Frye said. “Gabby Quinn came through with her hitting and we held them to zero runs.”
Gabby Quinn started it off for Neshannock (23-0) after hitting a ground ball and reaching base on an error to bring home Aleena Frengel, the pinch runner for Frye, to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
“I think it was great,” Lash said of Quinn’s hitting. “Man, that ball came off that bat hard. I swear you could hear that ball whizzing after every hit that she had. Last night we had a little bit of hitting practice and had some girls, optional, you wanted to stay you could get some more swings in. She’s one of the ones that’s always there and willing to put in the extra time.”
In the bottom of the second inning, Katie DiMuccio would plate a run and Neleh Nogay would hit a triple to bring home DiMuccio.
“How about her running bases?” Lash asked about Nogay’s triple. “Honestly, it’s a thing of beauty. Then, with that head-first slide into third base it’s something to watch.”
Frye laced a leadoff double on a fly ball to center field and then Quinn belted one out of the park to increase Neshannock’s lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
“It felt really nice. I haven’t done that in a while so it felt nice,” Quinn said on the home run. “A lot of hard work from my teammates. They go to practice every single day, they work on that stuff and it shows during the games. Even walks, it takes patience and determination and focus to do that.”
Aaralyn Nogay would hit a triple with two outs in the fourth inning but a fly out to OLSH’s shortstop, Alyssa Minton, would deny her putting up another tally for Neshannock.
Quinn would connect with a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning to hit a double and Ali Giordano would bring her home on a single. Quinn had two RBIs in the game.
One of Neshannock’s key hitters, Hunter Newman, was not present for the game.
“We were missing Hunter Newman today, a little under the weather,” Lash said. “She’ll be back at it the next time but Kaylee Smith stepped up and she made a play for us and I think there was even one that was a high throw to first base and Kaylee did a nice job of making sure that ball didn’t go past her glove.”
The Lady Lancers had seven hits in the game.
“Bring it on,” Lash said on advancing to the second round of playoffs. “We’re just going to keep going, keep working hard and hope for the best.”
