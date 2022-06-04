CALIFORNIA, Pa — The Neshannock High softball team kept its undefeated streak alive and came home from Lilley Field at California University of Pennsylvania with some hardware to boot.
The top-seeded Lady Lancers defeated second-seeded Frazier, 9-1, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship on Friday. The game was originally set for Thursday but was postponed because of weather.
“It feels great. It’s really what we expected, not to sound arrogant, but this is one great team,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of the victory. “They play hard, they play together, they support each other and they’ve worked hard all season and 21-0 before coming in here today it’s just really what I expected...to see another win.”
The Lady Lancers host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (10-5) in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at 2 p.m. Monday. The Lady Chargers lost the WPIAL Class 2A consolation contest to Laurel, 6-0, to secure the No. 4 seed out of the WPIAL.
Addy Frye earned the victory. She went the distance and gave up four hits and one earned run with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
“It’s great. It feels amazing,” Frye said on the victory. “I’d like to thank God for everything. He gave me the talent and He helped me finish the game through. I had a rough time hitting today so I knew I had to pull through in pitching. We all put each other on our backs and go through.”
“She’s just calm and confident and she has a really high softball IQ,” Lash said of Frye. “Before this game, she and I had a little conversation because I watched one of their games on video and she did too. She’s a freshman and she’s taking notes on every single batter that she watched on that video. I love feedback from the pitcher.”
Lash also praised the maturity of the freshman pitcher.
The Lady Commodores (18-1) picked up the first tally of the game at the top of the first inning after Victoria Washinski hit a triple to plate a run.
Neshannock’s Ali Giordano knocked home Hunter Newman to tie the game at one.
Gabby Quinn brought home Newman and Quinn, after stealing third base, rounded to home and scored a run on an error by Frazier’s catcher Emilia Bednar in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“Adrenaline,” Quinn said on how she made it home on the error. “I went in today, I was freaking out. I didn’t do so good with warm-ups and today something just clicked. I have to thank my team too, that stuff wouldn’t have happened if they weren’t behind me, supporting me, the whole time.”
Neshannock’s Katie DiMuccio would plate a run of her own in the fourth inning to increase the lead against Frazier to 4-1.
The 4-5-6 spots in the order would come up clutch again in the bottom of the fifth inning with Newman plating a run, Quinn hitting a triple to bring home Newman and Gabby Perod knocked home Quinn.
“It feels good that the hard work has paid off,” Newman said on the win. “We’ve been working all season. Especially, just coming off that state run in basketball. (It) felt even better to keep it going in softball. I wouldn’t have wanted it any better.
“As far as my hitting goes, it’s taken years just to be able to get a hit like that. As far as the 4-5-6, I’d say we have the most dangerous 4-5-6 lineup in the entire WPIAL. I’m just really proud of the team and how we’re doing so far.”
Quinn had three RBIs while Newman had two.
“They’re great. I’m always confident when they come up to bat, but it’s because they’re confident when they go up to bat,” Lash said of Quinn and Newman. “Honestly, if you watched them, they have fun. They get in the batter’s box, they’re smiling, they know what to do. I think good pitch selection too, they’re good at the plate.”
Frazier looked poised to score more runs with a bases loaded, zero outs situation in the top of the sixth inning. Frye would throw three consecutive strikeouts to end the threat.
“I have to say it’s exactly what I thought would happen,” Lash said on Frye’s strikeouts. “Once we got bases loaded, I wasn’t nervous. I was pretty calm about it because I knew where we were in their lineup and I knew what she had already done with those batters. She did exactly what I expected her to do.”
Neshannock’s 4-5-6 bats continued to stay alive with Newman bringing home Neleh Nogay while Quinn knocked home Aaralyn Nogay in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Neshannock had 15 hits and three errors in the game.
“We’re going to start again. When we ended the section season we said, ‘Okay, season one is over and goal is achieved,’” Lash said. “Now we’re going into season number two and now we’ve achieved goal number two. We’ll start a new season effective this weekend for practice, wipe all this, we’re 22-0, hey that’s great but now we’re 0-0 and we’re going into the bigger stage here.”
Newman summarized going into the PIAA playoffs with one simple statement, “I say bring it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.