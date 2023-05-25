WEXFORD — The Neshannock High softball team made short work of Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals on Wednesday.
The 2022 WPIAL 2A champions defeated Greensburg Central Catholic, 15-0, at North Allegheny High School to advance to the championship round. The game ended in the third inning because of the mercy rule.
“It feels good. It’s right where we want to be,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said on advancing to the championship. “These girls work so hard and they have all the ability in the world. It’s where they should be.
“What I can say is the girls were motivated right from the start. We talked a little bit at practice last night. I think sometimes social media lets things spread and things get back to players and motivation...it kills sometimes. I think they came in here today just ready to pounce.”
The No. 1 seed Neshannock (19-0 overall) recorded 15 hits against the Lady Centurions (13-3). Neshannock’s Addy Frye (15-0) went the distance and pitched a no-hitter with two walks and five strikeouts.
“We’ve been working really hard this year. We got a new motto that we’re trying to really work on a family and all coming together,” Frye said. “I think we really did it today. Coming into this game, I just know that I can trust God always because He gave me the talent and I can trust my defense behind me. It just helps me mentally.”
In the bottom of the first inning, Jaidon Nogay started things off by hitting a double to bring home Aaralyn Nogay and Frye hit a double of her own to bring home Jaidon Nogay. Aleena Frengel scored the next run for Neshannock on a passed ball and Abby Measel, the designated player, singled on a line drive to left field to bring home two more runs.
“That’s why she’s the designated player. She’s been showing herself more and more throughout this season,” Lash said of Measel. “I just felt like we’ve been trying to look for that person that’s going to produce and be pretty consistent. She’s stepped up continually over these last couple of games. She had the game we expected her to. She did a great job.”
Measel and Jaidon Nogay had three RBIs apiece for the Lady Lancers.
“It’s exciting,” Measel said on the victory. “I think our whole team is really excited. This game, we were really hyped up, we were all there for each other and picked each other up. We came out strong. We were ready to play.”
Measel scored the next run in the top of the first on a wild pitch. Aaralyn Nogay finished things off in the first with a single to bring home Jaydn Malizia to make the score 7-0.
“Amazing,” Lash said of the first inning, adding, “I told the girls, ‘I want five runs this first inning,’ and man they outdid me. I was like, ‘Okay, let’s keep going. We got the five now. Let’s just keep it going.’ The performance overall, everybody was producing.”
Neshannock’s Gabby Quinn hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning which was followed up by Measel plating another run.
“I wasn’t really expecting the pitch there. It looked like it was going to be a little high and I got scared for a second because it got real, real high up in the air,” Quinn said of the home run. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not going.’ I put my head down and started running and I heard my first base coach say, ‘Ease up,’ and I looked up and it was out of there.”
In the bottom of the third, Addy Frye hit a solo home run of her own. Neshannock’s Ali Giordano singled on a fly ball to right field in the third.
“I’d like to have a tape measurer on that one,” Lash said on Frye’s home run. “That was deep, over the bleachers and I don’t know where it landed. It was just fun to watch. It’s nice to see her when she came in and she just said, ‘Well, I had to do that after I whiffed it on one of the other pitches.’ I love that they keep it light.”
Neshannock kept things rolling in the third after Measel reached first on an error allowing Quinn to score. Malizia hit a double to bring home Giordano.
Jaidon Nogay finished things off with a line drive to centerfield to bring in the final two runs of the game.
Neshannock will meet its section rival Laurel at PennWest University’s Lilley Field at a time and date to be determined.
“It’s going to be a Lawrence County competition there at Cal U.” Lash said.
