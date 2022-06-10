DUBOIS — The Neshannock High softball team continues to roll.
Thursday’s victim was Johnsonburg.
Neshannock defeated the Lady Rams, 14-0, in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Heindl Field. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Lancers (24-0) advance to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals and will face off against section-rival Laurel on Monday at a time and site to be determined. It marks the fourth meeting of the season between the county rivals. Neshannock won the last two games in extra innings.
Addy Frye grabbed the victory. She went the distance and allowed three hits with five strikeouts.
“Addy was great. We were talking about her pitch count,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “She was efficient. Ten pitches per inning, she did a nice job. Some batters were aggressive, they swung at the first pitch. With her pitches even though they are swinging at the first pitch a lot of them were pop ups. She kept them off balance and did a great job.”
Neleh Nogay and Frye had three RBIs a piece while Aaralyn Nogay had four of her own and a triple.
“They both did a great job,” Lash said of the Nogay sisters. “I think they just started us off; put us in a great pace of how we play our game right from the start. Just getting them on base was key and we kept it going from there.”
“They looked great but their base running was even better. Base running, offensively the Nogay girls and by the majority of this team was spectacular today.”
The Lady Lancers had 12 hits in the game.
Neshannock scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth.
