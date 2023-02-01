The Neshannock High competitive cheerleading squad captured state gold for a second consecutive season on Saturday.
The Lady Lancers claimed the PIAA Class 2A Large Varsity Division crown after defeating Hickory, 84.4667-81.133 at Hershey. Archbishop Wood (77.9667) and Warren (77) placed third and fourth, respectively.
“This season started with all eyes on these girls. They could feel the immense pressure and expectations from the past year. Not only did they live up to these standards, but they blew them right out of the water,” Neshannock coach Colleen Daughtry said. “History was made this weekend. Neshannock cheer has never made it straight to the finals before, but these girls did with zero deductions on their final routine. They not only fiercely fought for, but defended their state title.”
For their efforts, the Neshannock competitive cheerleading squad was named Lawrence County Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
On Friday, the Lady Lancers had four points deducted during the first day of competition. This placed the team in second after the preliminary round.
“I think being in second place was good for them,” Daughtry said. “It gave them that drive. With the last practice in the hotel the night before finals, they knew how to correct those mistakes from preliminaries. Being in second made them hungry for it. Ally Blundo, who is a senior, said to the team at our team meeting in the hotel that, ‘It’s dangling in front of us. We just have to grab it.’”
Daughtry commented that the mistake corrected after the preliminary round was from a minor stunt deduction.
On the final day, the Lady Lancers grabbed the championship with zero deductions in their routine.
“This group has taught me what determination and true love for this sport looks like. They’ve put their hearts and souls into every practice from day one,” Daughtry said. “Even through all of the blood, sweat and tears, they never gave up. Every year, my goal is to instill these values in my squad, win or lose, because no matter what they continuously show up and strive to be the best they can be. (They) not only make themselves better athletes but make me a better coach as well. I am in awe of (them) all and couldn’t be prouder.”
Alayna DeCarbo commented on the journey as a fresh-faced junior on the team from last year to becoming a back-to-back champion.
“It’s crazy. Last year, we did not expect to win and this year it usually never happens back to back,” DeCarbo said. “Last year, I was new to the team so I didn’t have much experience going to states or anything like that. I was learning throughout the year and learning how everything works. I forced myself to step up and help the team and the younger ones. I knew how scary it was to be there the first time, not knowing what’s going on and the nerves throughout the weekend.”
DeCarbo said, “I still don’t know if it’s hit me officially that we did this twice in a row,” adding that it started to sink in when, “You get back to the school and we had the police escort and ambulance escort back to the school and you see all your friends there. There was confetti everywhere and a million banners for us. A lot of our friends couldn’t travel out to Hershey, but they watched it from home and it was exciting to see everyone there.”
As the sole senior flyer for the team, Mia Schaible said preparation both physically and mentally are big.
“In order to do the things we do — it’s stretching and preparing yourself mentally for the things you do and trusting your stunt group and your team. You have to trust your team to complete these routines and hit these stunts,” Schaible said. “To prepare, you just have to believe in yourself and be confident in yourself. If you’re not confident in yourself, you’re not going to be mentally prepared for this. As the only senior flyer I took all the other younger kids under my wing. It can be very overwhelming being a flyer.”
Schaible said becoming back-to-back champions has been, “Very shocking in a good way. It still hasn’t set in completely but it’s good to feel proud of ourselves being able to do this,” adding, “The most memorable part of the journey is creating a special bond with the team. We’re kind of like a family now because we got to experience all of this together. It’s such a surreal feeling knowing you have these people surrounding you.”
Members of the Lady Lancers are: DeCarbo, Schaible, Alexandra Kwiat, Ally Blundo, Ella Kosior, Giana Gallick, Hannah Donaldson, Kat Venasco, Ella Stroia, Ava DeVincentis, Elena Noga, Halie Stoner, Brianna Baily, Juliana Medure, Sophia Covelli, Aubrey Donaldson, Carmella Bautti, Marlie Ioanilli, Katelyn Cameron, Kate Daugherty, Brooke Presnar, Baleigh Tubbs, Mara Medure, Morgan Farrell.
