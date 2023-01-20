The Lincoln Park High girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and only increased it each quarter against Neshannock on Thursday night.
The Lady Leopards defeated Neshannock, 62-55, in a nonsection away game.
“There’s not many visiting teams that come here on this court and get a victory,” Lincoln Park coach Ryan Kacsur said. “We had a tough section game Tuesday night against Trinity. For us to rebound and come here against a ranked opponent like this and take care of business — I’m very proud of the girls. We’re a very young team so we still have got some growing pains, but we’re learning and we’re getting better.”
Lincoln Park (13-2 overall) broke away in the first quarter after netting four 3-pointers to end with a lead over Neshannock, 22-18.
“First of all, the kids have to play for 32 minutes. If you don’t play for 32 minutes, you don’t got a chance to win. We had 23 turnovers. That’s not a bad team, they’re good, they’re well coached, they passed the ball exceptionally well,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said of the loss. “Our traps weren’t great and our closeouts weren’t great and we didn’t front the low post. When a team’s beating you man-to-man to the basket and hitting 3s...we had to change defensively. We didn’t do a good job out of the zone either. It was just a combination of things.”
The Lady Leopards tacked on 11 points to Neshannock’s (9-6) eight in the second quarter to enter halftime with a seven-point lead.
Rebounding was off for the Lady Lancers. Neshannock only had three offensive rebounds and 10 defensive rebounds in the entire game.
“How do you play a game for 32 minutes and as a team only have three offensive rebounds? I think they doubled us in rebounding,” Grybowski said. “I think they had 24 to our 13 rebounds.”
Lincoln Park’s Maddie Syka chipped in a majority of her points in the second half. Syka paced Lincoln Park with 20 points.
“Maddie’s a good girl. She’s growing; she’s getting better,” Kacsur said. “She’s getting a heck of an opportunity with us to keep showing what she can do. This is really a very inexperienced girl with no varsity experience and now she’s getting a chance to come here and do what she needs to do. She’s a scorer for us and she goes and finds a way to score.”
Grybowski shouted plays from the sideline but it seemed like miscues caused poor execution of the plays.
“It’s not there,” Grybowski said on communication. “Everybody is confused. When we take certain people out, certain people only know one position. Aaralyn (Nogay) can play the 2 the 3 or the 4 and remember but we have other people who don’t remember what to do. I thought we could get Mairan (Haggerty) some looks at the point. She tells me, ‘I don’t want to play the point.’ So, you’ve got to be able to do what I ask you to do. Obviously, she gets more looks at the 2 which I rotated Payton (Newman) in for a long period of time so Mairan could play the guard again. That’s not always our best defensive group. It’s a hit or miss.”
Megan Pallerino and Mairan Haggerty were off at the free-throw line for Neshannock. Combined, the two seniors were 4 for 12 from the charity stripe.
“My two seniors went 4 for 12 from the free-throw line,” Grybowski said. “Those six or eight points make it a two-possession game at the end.”
Haggerty paced Neshannock with 29 points.
“She attacked the basket great. She had two rebounds; she had five turnovers and she had how many missed free throws,” Grybowski said of Haggerty. “She scored when we needed her to and she does a good job at that but you can’t be one-dimensional. You’ve got to play defense, you’ve got to go hard, you’ve got to rebound defensively, you’ve got to rebound offensively, you’ve got to take care of the ball and you’ve got to make your free throws.”
The Lady Leopards grabbed 19 more points in the third quarter while Neshannock had 14. The Lady Lancers outscored Lincoln Park in the fourth quarter, 15-10, but came up short at the buzzer by the same seven points they trailed at during halftime.
“They have to be able to be comfortable in taking care of the basketball. We don’t move. A lot of the times we leave Camdyn (Cole) hanging out here and nobody pops up hard to the ball. She’s almost getting five second calls on every offensive call I make,” Grybowski said. “It’s getting frustrating for me and, again, we were spoiled. The last two years, nobody had to handle the ball. Neleh (Nogay) did everything for us — handled it in the press, handled it in the offense and could get by somebody anytime we needed to. We are not that fortunate. We have to work at it and we aren’t. We aren’t doing a very good job.
“I don’t know. I’m really struggling with this this year because I don’t know how to fix it. Obviously I’ve got to find a way, but I don’t have the answer right now.”
