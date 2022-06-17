UNIVERSITY PARK — The Neshannock High softball team has had a perfect season. Thanks to Gabby Quinn, Neshannock is now undefeated PIAA Class 2A champions.
Quinn belted one out of the park for a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning lifting the Lady Lancers to a 4-1 win over Conwell-Egan Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A championship at Penn State University’s Beard Field on Friday.
“If you would’ve asked me at the beginning of the game if I was going to hit a home run on this huge, beautiful field I probably would’ve said, ‘No,’” Quinn said. “It felt good to be able to come out for my team when I made an error in the field before that. Addy (Frye) picked me up there and whenever she struck out I just felt like I needed to do something for my team because they always do stuff for me.”
The last time the Lady Lancers tasted PIAA Class 2A gold was in 2012.
“It feels great,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of the victory. “Just a great group of girls to work with and we’re just so happy that we had the result we did. What a great season.
“We’ve been focusing more on what our game is. We’ve done a ton of hitting over the past few weeks, our base running and we focus on base running so much. We really just kind of focused on our game because yeah it was hard to find any information on (Conwell-Egan).”
Neshannock had nine hits and two errors in the game.
Addy Frye (21-0) earned the victory. She went the distance and gave up four hits and earned run with a walk and three strikeouts.
“It feels great. I know that my team, they’ll back me up,” Frye said on the win. “I know I can trust God. He gave me this talent and when I struggle I know my team will always back me up. I was a little nervous at the beginning but then my team was like, ‘We’re going to back you up,’ and I felt comfortable again.”
Conwell-Egan was poised to grab the first tally in the top of the first inning with bases loaded and two outs but Hunter Newman ended the threat.
In the bottom of the first inning, Newman brought home Aaralyn Nogay, while Gabby Perod plated a run of her own to make it 2-0 against the Lady Eagles.
Frye and Conwell-Egan’s pitcher, Ahlana Sesar, saw 1-2-3 innings in the second.
“Obviously, we’re both here for a reason. You’ve got well-rounded teams which solid defense,” Lash said. “We had a couple little bloopers and I think it’s somewhat of a big stage that causes that to happen. We just kept fighting and we got through it.”
The Lady Eagles grabbed their lone tally in top of the third after Kaley Brenna brought Ang Bresnen home to make the score 2-1.
Brenna made it to third base on an error from Neshannock’s leftfielder, Jadyn Malizia, in the third inning. Neshannock ended the threat of a tied game with a double play from Nogay to Newman and back to Perod at home plate to tag out Brenna.
Frye only had three strikeouts in the game but they came at the most opportune time. In the top of the sixth inning, Conwell-Egan had a runner in scoring position and Frye struck out the next two batters.
Conwell-Egan’s Bella Palmer reached first base on a fielder’s choice with two outs and caused another bases loaded situation. Frye threw what was to be the final out to Quinn.
Conwell-Egan coach Sandy Hart was adamant with the umpires and refuted the out. After several minutes of deliberation between officials, the ruling was called as obstruction from Nogay and the Lady Lancers returned to the field and the top of the sixth inning resumed with two outs.
“The ball went up the middle, hit off of Addy Frye’s glove. Aaralyn at shortstop was then charging to try and field the ball because it looked as though it was hitting off Addy’s glove and she could field it,” Lash said. “Then Addy was able to make the play. Their coach did come out and say obstruction by our shortstop.
“Aaralyn did bump their runner a little bit but I guess in our minds she’s making a potential play on a ball. The call got overruled, the girl originally called out, obstruction call was entered and we just went out on the field and I think that fired them all up a little bit more.”
This didn’t deter Frye, as she grabbed her third and final strikeout of the day as a result and the Lady Lancers returned to the bottom of the sixth.
“I hate when I have to sit in a dugout waiting for a call,” Frye said. “It pumps me up a lot more.”
“When something like that happens and she gets mad we call her mad Addy,” Lash said. “Sometimes the girls say mad Addy is way better than real Addy.”
Neshannock will lose its lone senior on the roster, Neleh Nogay, to graduation. Neleh Nogay will play softball at NCAA Division I Fordham.
“We will really miss her,” Lash said of the older Nogay. “She’s such a role model for these kids. You saw here today, she comes through when you need her and she’s such a great outfielder that that’s something that will definitely be missed. She can move anywhere and she’s going to catch the ball. Love watching her play, it doesn’t matter what she’s playing, I love watching that kid play ball. She’s going to have a great future ahead of her.”
