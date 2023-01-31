The Nesahnnock High girls basketball team handed Laurel its first section loss of the season on Monday thanks to Mairan Haggerty.
Haggerty paced the Lady Lancers with a game-high 37 points to grab a 72-55 WPIAL Class 1-3A home victory over Laurel.
“It’s definitely huge since last time we struggled a lot. This could be the last time we play them so we wanted to come out on top,” Haggerty said of the win. “Rebounding more got me a lot more shots and just putting them back up. If I had an open three I took it, but I was definitely more efficient down below.”
Haggerty supplied six offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds and three assists for Neshannock.
“I challenged Mairan. I said, ‘You’re going to guard (Regan) Atkins,’ and tonight Mairan was the best player on the floor,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “She scored, she took control, we got her the ball in mismatches down in the paint and she worked really hard. She was 13 for 23 and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.”
Neshannock’s (6-1 section, 12-6 overall) sole section loss this season was against Laurel on Jan. 5.
“It’s huge. When you beat a team in the second half (of the season) it means a world of difference,” Grybowski said of the win. “If we finish the way I think we can, if we play the way we played tonight the rest of the way — we’ll be hard to beat. We played well defensively. We gave up 50 points. I told the kids I thought we had to keep them in the 40s to beat them because I thought we could score 50.
“When you talk about an all-around great performance by every player on this team...I think we only had four turnovers. That’s a world of difference from 23 to 4. We shot the ball well, we rebounded and we took care of the ball. I talked about everybody doing their role. Megan (Pallerino) had seven (rebounds), Aaralyn (Nogay) had six. (Aaralyn) just stuck her nose in there tonight.”
Neshannock had eight steals in the game.
A back-and-forth first quarter saw Neshannock’s Avi DeLillo tie the game at 15 before field goals from Danielle Pontius and Johnna Hill gave the Lady Spartans (6-1, 15-2) a four-point lead at the end of the first.
“(Neshannock) started shooting the ball well and we weren’t closing out on them. That’s when they really took charge,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said of the loss. “The girls didn’t quit; we kept working. They played well tonight. Hats are off to Luann and her group. They really played well and they shot the ball very well.”
DeLillo netted four of Nehsannock’s eight 3-pointers and had a total of 18 points in the game.
“How about Avi? That was a breakout game for Avi,” Grybowski said. “Avi had 18 (points). That’s a breakout game for her. We like to have three people in double figures. Aaralyn had 11 so that’s a good night.”
Haggerty tied the game at 24 in the second quarter which forced Marcantino to call a timeout with 5:06 left. Haggerty took a 28-26 lead after sinking a shot and a free throw in the second.
Laurel’s Regan Atkins got into early foul trouble which caused some issues in the first half.
“That affected us a lot,” Marcantino said. “She’s our catalyst on defense and that kind of hurt us a lot, but the rest of the kids came in and did well with the situation, I thought, the best we could.”
Laurel’s Kendra Ruperto and Pontius netted four more points to end the first half with a 31-30 lead over the Lady Lancers. Pontius led Laurel with 15 points while Hill and Atkins supplied 14 apiece.
“They never quit. They’re troopers,” Marcantino said of Pontius, Hill and Atkins. “They really get after it and they don’t quit. I’m very proud of this group. We just have to bounce back now, really work on our execution and we will.”
The roles reversed for Neshannock and Laurel in the second half. The third quarter usually marks Laurel’s best quarter of the game, but the Lady Lancers outshot them 23-10 to take the lead.
“We told them at halftime, ‘Listen, Laurel always has a good third quarter. They play hard, they play tough, they come out at halftime and that’s when they take control of the game. We can’t allow that to happen,’” Grybowski said. “Tonight, we did it. We took control. I thought we played four solid quarters and, again, I’m so proud of the way they played. We’re capable of playing that way.”
Neshannock kept Laurel at bay during the fourth quarter and netted 19 more points while Laurel produced 14.
“I thought we played four solid quarters,” Grybowski said. “I thought we gave up too many points in the first quarter, but, we did everything else so well that it didn’t matter. If you told me we were going to be able to play man the whole game I would’ve questioned that because I had a couple of other go-tos. We did a good enough job defensively.
“I’m just so proud of them. They did everything I asked them to do and more. They rose to the occasion. I told them in (the locker room), ‘If we play this way the rest of the way, we should be at Pitt.’”
The Lady Lancers are set to host Riverside while Laurel will travel to Beaver Falls on Thursday to compete in Section 1-3A action. Both tipoffs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
