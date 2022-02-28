WEXFORD — The Neshannock High girls basketball team is going back to the WPIAL championship game.
The second-seeded Lady Lancers coasted to a 41-23 WPIAL Class 2A semifinal victory over third-seeded Serra Catholic at North Allegheny High School.
Neshannock (23-2) defends its WPIAL championship against co-section champ Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 3 p.m. Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center. The Lady Chargers (21-4) are the No. 1 seed.
"I wasn't so sure early on. We took the lead 9-2 still on unforced turnovers, I mean, we just had a ton of turnovers in the first half," Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. "We make a run, they (Serra Catholic) made a run, we made a run, they made a run. I figured coming out in the second half we really had to take good shots and good choices and they made a little run and went up.
"Then we just kind of settled in and made some really, really good decisions with the basketball. We ran some different things that we did in the first half and instead of playing man we went to the half court trap which took them out of their easy sets where they were hitting cutters in the first half."
The Lady Eagles (20-2) trailed 27-21 at the end of the third quarter. Aaralyn Nogay nailed two consecutive 3-pointers at the beginning of the fourth quarter to propel Neshannock to the win.
"I don't know," Nogay said, reacting to her game in the fourth quarter. "I just kind of went out, shook off the nerves and Neleh (Nogay) gave me some wise words of advice and just kind of pulled out."
"We try to just talk her down," Grybowski said of Nogay's second half. "She gets real nervous handling the ball when there's pressure on her. She had three turnovers in the first quarter. So, I kind of put Hunter (Newman) in to sub her out so she settles down a little bit. Then she came out in the second half and said, 'Who's starting?' and I said, 'You are. I'm going with you, I believe in you, let's go get this.' Huge, huge shots.
"Then she was open on the layup. I can't say enough about the performance and team hustle. Addi Watts, Neleh, Mairan (Haggerty), we didn't score a lot of points but our defensive rebounding helped us tonight I thought."
Aaralyn Nogay and Mairan Haggerty paced Neshannock with 11 points each and Megan Pallerino netted 10.
"It feels crazy," Nogay said on going back to defend the WPIAL 2A championship. "It's really cool to get back there, especially playing at Pitt this time. I feel like we played really well. I do think we started off a little strong and I know we had a lot of turnovers, a lot of nerves. I know we just have to go into the WPIAL (championship) being confident because we can play.”
Pallerino posted 11 rebounds and four steals, while Addi Watts added 10 boards and seven steals.
Haggerty contributed seven rebounds and three assists.
Neleh Nogay notched four boards, eight assists and five steals for the winners. The Lady Lancers were 16 of 49 from the floor.
Pallerino struck first for the Lady Lancers in the first 78 seconds of the matchup. Neshannock held a 9-4 lead after the first quarter.
The Lady Lancers maintained a 14-9 edge over Serra Catholic at the break.
"There's some things we need to fix," Grybowski said about the offense going forward. "We don't make crisp enough passes, especially I mean, they pressured us more than anybody this year."
Serra Catholic’s Cate Clarke tied the game at 14 in the third quarter, allowing the team to get its first lead at 18-14. Haggerty hit a field goal, followed by Aaralyn Nogay hitting her first 3-pointer to give the lead back to Neshannock.
"I said if we would've scored to fifty I would have felt really good about it," Grybowski said. "But, I'll take it in the forties."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.