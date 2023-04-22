The Neshannock High softball team had a big first inning to help defeat Laurel on Friday at home.
The Lady Lancers cruised to a 10-2 WPIAL Section 1-3A victory over Laurel.
Addy Frye started things off for Neshannock after hitting a three-run home run off of Laurel’s Autumn Boyd in the bottom of the first inning.
“We started off strong, with a great first inning,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “Then, those walks set us up for Addy to come up to bat, and have a nice easy swing to drive it over the fence. We continued that with some other small hits.”
After Boyd (2-1) relinquished two walks and the three runs, Grace Kissick relieved her in the circle. Kissick pitched six innings and surrendered four hits, seven runs — all earned — and had six walks and nine strikeouts.
“Gracie, she’s been a workhorse this year for us so far. She came in today on relief and she did, for the most part, keep the bats quiet,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “She got tired toward the end and they took advantage of it.”
“Grace does a really good job against us,” Lash said. “Her screwball really works. That screwball was what was hurting a lot of our batters. She did a good job against us.”
Neshannock’s Gabby Perod plated the next run for Neshannock in the first inning and then Ali Giordano grounded out to bring home Gabby Quinn to give their team a 5-0 lead heading into the second inning.
Laurel (6-2 section, 8-2 overall) outhit Neshannock (6-0, 9-0), 8-5.
“We gave them too many opportunities and they capitalized on it,” Duddy said of the loss. “We left a lot of people on base. We couldn’t get a hit when we needed it. (Addy Frye) did a nice job. We were getting on base but she wouldn’t let us cross the plate. Their defense doesn’t get a lot of credit. Their defense is solid out there. I’m proud of the effort I get out of my three freshmen in the lineup (Mayci Lang, Ivy Pancher and Hayden Seifert). They hit the ball hard today. We just couldn’t take advantage. We’ll pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off for the next game.”
Frye (7-0) went the distance and relinquished eight hits, two runs — one earned — and pitched one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Laurel’s Abbie Miles responded in the second inning with a solo home run. Neshannock’s Hunter Newman knocked one out of the park in response during the third inning.
The Lady Lancers plated four more runs in the sixth inning and Laurel grabbed it’s second run of the game at the top of the seventh but couldn’t seal the deal.
Mohawk 5, Central Valley 3
Central Valley took a 3-2 lead against the Lady Warriors in the fourth inning, but Mohawk mounted a comeback in the fifth to win the Section 2-3A game.
Gigi Cowher (5-1) pitched four innings and allowed five hits, three runs — one earned — and two walks with four strikeouts. Reagan Magno relieved Cowher in the fifth inning and shut things down.
Magno didn’t allow any hits or runs for the remainder of the game and posted one strikeout.
The Lady Warriors (3-3, 7-4) posted nine hits to Central Valley’s five. Mohawk’s Alivia Hare hit a triple in the top of the third inning.
Mohawk plated one run in the top of the first inning, one in the third, two in the fifth and one in the seventh. Central Valley’s first run of the game came in the first inning and their second run came in the fourth.
South Fayette 8, New Castle 2
The Lady ‘Canes came up short against South Fayette in a Section 3-5A home game.
New Castle’s Morgan Piatt (4-8) went the distance and surrendered 10 hits, eight runs — five earned — and had two walks and struck out seven batters.
New Castle (1-3, 3-6) plated its first run in the fourth inning and one run in the sixth. South Fayette scored one run in the first inning, three in the second and four in the fifth.
Wilmington 12, Moniteau 0
The Lady Greyhounds shutout Moniteau in a nonsection game thanks to Faith Jones. The game was stopped in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
Jones posted five RBIs and had two home runs, one in the first inning and one in the second, for Wilmington (7-1). The Lady Greyhounds recorded 16 hits to Moniteau’s four.
Ava Williamson (7-1) pitched five innings and gave up two hits, one walk and threw 14 strikeouts. In the sixth inning, Stella Maynard relieved Williamson in the circle and allowed two hits and struck out two batters.
Wilmington’s Paije Peterson knocked one out of the park in the sixth inning.
The Lady Greyhounds scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Wilmington is tentatively scheduled to face Reynolds in an away game at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Union 15, Carlynton 0
The Lady Scots had a quick Section 1-1A home game against Carlynton. The game ended in the third inning because of the mercy rule.
Union’s Bella Cameron had a triple and a walk off home run to put her at five RBIs, while Olivia Williams had three RBIs of her own.
Union’s Mia Preuhs (6-1) pitched all three innings and surrendered one hit, one walk and struck out eight Lady Cougars.
Baseball
Union 9, Rochester 2
The Scotties swept the Section 2-1A series in an away game against Rochester. Union (6-0, 6-4) recorded 10 hits to Rochester’s five.
“We knew going down there that we were seeing Rochester’s ace (pitcher). We’ve had problems putting it in play consistently,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “Our game plan was to get guys on base and do what we do by stealing bases and moving if we have to. Scoring those runs for the first four innings in a row put pressure on them. We had a big outburst in the sixth that kind of put the game away.”
Union’s Dayne Johnke (3-0) pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, two runs — earned — and had five walks and five strikeouts. Rocco Galmarini produced a triple for the Scotties in the top of the sixth inning.
Union scored one run in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth. Rochester’s two runs came in the fourth inning.
Mohawk 7, Central Valley 3
Central Valley grabbed a one-run in the top of the second inning, but that’s all they could muster against the Warriors in the nonsection game.
Briar Crawford pitched four innings for Mohawk (8-2) and allowed five hits, three runs — all earned — and pitched one walk and one strikeout. Mohawk’s Bobby Fadden took control of the hill for the final three innings and relinquished just two hits and threw two walks and four strikeouts.
Mohawk posted 11 hits to Central Valley’s seven. Vinny Pezzuolo recorded a triple in the second inning for Mohawk.
Mohawk plated one run in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the sixth. Central Valley’s three runs came in the second inning.
Wilmington 8, Greenville 2
The Greyhounds had to go eight innings against Greenville to walk away with the District 10, Region 1 victory. Greenville tied the game at two before bats started to connect for Wilmington in the eighth.
Wilmington’s Garrett Heller (2-0) went the distance and surrendered three hits, two runs — earned — and had one walk and 14 strikeouts.
The Greyhounds (6-1, 7-2) made 11 hits to Greenville’s three. Tyler Mikulin was three for five at the plate and led Wilmington with three RBIs and two home runs.
New Castle 6, Shenango 4
The Wildcats tied things up at four, but New Castle’s Nick Rodgers came in clutch in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run walkoff homer to seal the deal in the nonsection game.
“It was a very exciting game,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “Shenango’s a good baseball team, well coached, strong players and has good pitching. It was a good win for us in boosting our team morale coming off of our last loss. I thought the boys played well tonight.”
Damarian Young (2-1) was on the hill for three innings and gave up two hits, four runs — two earned — and threw four walks.
New Castle and Shenango each had six hits. New Castle’s Malik Jefferson started the game with a triple.
The Red Hurricane scored one run in the first, one in the fourth two in the sixth and two in the seventh. Shenango plated one run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
New Castle will travel to West Allegheny on Monday for a Section 3-5A game at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Track and Field
Schoedel breaks two records; Glavach
takes silver
Mohawk’s Jaxon Schoedel broke two school records at the Butler Invitational on Friday.
He finished fifth in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:26, breaking Brian Murphy’s record. He was also seventh in the 3200 meters with a time of 9:26.81, breaking his own record of 9:45.
Solomon Glavach was the lone competitor from Wilmington to walk away from the Butler Invitational with hardware. Glavach placed second in the pole vault event with a jump of 14-7.
