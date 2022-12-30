MARY MATYASOVSKY 2022 GIRLS TENNIS HEADSHOT

Mary Matyasovsky

Wilmington High’s Mary Matyasovsky put together a strong season on the tennis court this season.

Matyasovsky tallied an 11-4 overall mark for the Lady Greyhounds, who finished 8-7 overall.

Matyasovsky earned First Team, Singles honors on the District 10, Region 1-2A All-Star Team.

DISTRICT 10, REGION 1-2A ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM, SINGLES

Macy Matson (Grove City, 12), Mary Matyasovsky (Wilmington, 11); Nicolette Leonard (Hickory, 12), Ella Connelly (Sharon, 12).

FIRST TEAM, DOUBLES

Grove City: Jane Coulter (11), Emily Williams (11); Hickory: Ava Spielvogle (12), Giada Bertolasio (11)

SECOND TEAM, SINGLES

Cana Severson (Grove City, 12), Ella West (Grove City, 10), Abbie Bender (Hickory, 12).

SECOND TEAM, DOUBLES

Hickory: Jenna Missory (12), Kara Leonard (10); Sharon: Katie Jennings (11), Katie Lapikas (12).

REGION CHAMPION: Hickory

REGION PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Macy Matson, Grove City

