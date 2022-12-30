Wilmington High’s Mary Matyasovsky put together a strong season on the tennis court this season.
Matyasovsky tallied an 11-4 overall mark for the Lady Greyhounds, who finished 8-7 overall.
Matyasovsky earned First Team, Singles honors on the District 10, Region 1-2A All-Star Team.
DISTRICT 10, REGION 1-2A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM, SINGLES
Macy Matson (Grove City, 12), Mary Matyasovsky (Wilmington, 11); Nicolette Leonard (Hickory, 12), Ella Connelly (Sharon, 12).
FIRST TEAM, DOUBLES
Grove City: Jane Coulter (11), Emily Williams (11); Hickory: Ava Spielvogle (12), Giada Bertolasio (11)
SECOND TEAM, SINGLES
Cana Severson (Grove City, 12), Ella West (Grove City, 10), Abbie Bender (Hickory, 12).
SECOND TEAM, DOUBLES
Hickory: Jenna Missory (12), Kara Leonard (10); Sharon: Katie Jennings (11), Katie Lapikas (12).
REGION CHAMPION: Hickory
REGION PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Macy Matson, Grove City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.