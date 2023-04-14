The Wilmington High girls softball team had a back-and-forth pitching battle against Sharpsville on Thursday.
Sharpsville’s pitcher, Breanna Hanley, opened things up in the top of the sixth inning after roping a home run to help defeat Wilmington, 3-1, in the District 10, Region 1 game.
“It’s a big region win,” Sharpsville coach Mark Piccirilli said. “We want to stay on top. This was a game that we needed to get things going. We had some tough nonregion games and some tough losses there, but it was a great pitcher duel and it came down to who was going to put the ball in play, basically.”
Both teams recorded five hits apiece in the game. This was Wilmington’s (3-1 region, 6-1 overall) first loss of the season.
“It stings,” Wilmington coach John Frank said of the loss. “But, it’s not how you arrive...it’s how you finish. They didn’t quit. We were right there at the end. A little dink here. The play at home it was iffy. It could’ve been 2-1, it could’ve been 2-2, it could’ve been 1-1. We could very well have been going extra innings right now. This team battled. They kept coming and coming and coming. But, yeah, it was a pitching duel.”
Wilmington’s Ava Williamson (5-1) went the distance and surrendered five hits, three runs — two earned — and pitched four walks and 13 strikeouts.
“She threw her heart out,” Frank said of Williamson. “She didn’t quit. She had a little bit of a rough spot there in the sixth, but she came right back and got them out of there. She had a great seventh inning and shut them down and gave us an opportunity and a shot. She doesn’t quit.
“Everybody played as a team. They were up as a team and it shows. They didn’t lay down and die. That’s what we need.”
Hanley (5-3) pitched seven innings for Sharpsville (5-0, 5-3) and relinquished five hits, one run — earned — had one walk and struckout nine batters.
“She turned it up a notch,” Piccirilli said of Hanley. “The last couple of games, I didn’t see it. We had a big, long talk yesterday at practice about it. I know she has that in her. I had to give her that motivational speech. These are the games that you want to bring that to. I’m proud of her.”
In the top of the fifth inning, Williamson grabbed a strikeout and then proceeded to walk two batters before a timeout was called. Williamson proceeded to strikeout the next two batters and end the threat.
“That’s Ava,” Frank said. “That’s what she does. She calms herself down and comes right back at you.”
After Hanley hit one out of the park in the sixth inning against her pitching rival, Izzie Candiotti scored on a passed ball and that was followed up by having Miah Applegarth score after Williamson hesitated on a pass. Sharpsville entered the seventh inning with a 3-0 lead.
“Smart base running,” Piccirilli said of Sharpsville’s final two runs. “We go over that everyday at practice — those types of situations. They know what to do and I’m proud of them.”
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Maelee Whiting hit a double to bring home Lia Krarup to score Wilmington’s lone run of the game.
“It was huge,” Frank said of Whiting plating a run. “I told her when she came up, I said, ‘Just stay focused. Don’t lose focus and put the bat on the ball. Let’s see what happens.’ A couple inches, that thing could’ve been right there (for a home run).”
The Lady Greyhounds are set to host Lakeview at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Region 1 action.
