The Wilmington High softball team has been in a slump of sorts as a team lately.
Pitcher Ava Williamson helped pull the Lady Greyhounds out of that slump against Mercer on Thursday.
Williamson’s efforts in the circle helped Wilmington put it together to claim a 3-0 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over Mercer.
“Big confident booster coming in now,” Lady Greyhounds coach John Frank said of the win. “We were down on ourselves as a team, everybody, we were down and they came together over the last couple nights when we’ve been practicing, talking on what we can do better, how can we help each other out and the biggest thing is they passed the bat per se.
“They didn’t lay down tonight. They fought to the very end. It wasn’t a given, it was a close game but they fought. We’ve been in this flatness for a little bit and tonight the flatness kind of went away.”
Williamson (7-3) earned the victory. She went the distance and surrendered one hit with 12 strikeouts.
“It felt good getting out of the slump that we were in. I thought we did a lot better,” Williamson said. “I’m going out there and leading, helping the team. Working out of the slump I had confidence in the team.”
“She was on,” Frank said of Williamson. “She threw a beautiful game, I’m very proud of her. She’s been bulldogging for us all year. It’s nice that she has what she has as a young pitcher and she’s only getting better as she goes.”
Faith Jones cranked one out of the park for a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to grab the first tally for Wilmington (10-5 region, 9-3 overall). Williamson connected with a pitch to bring home Jadyn Flick in the same inning.
“It feels good,” Jones said of the home run. “Being able to lead the team is going to help us get out of that slump. Staying focused for the team; doing it for the seniors, the season’s coming to an end. I want to do it for them because I know how I’m going to feel. We’d been hitting the whole game; just couldn’t get one to drop down. I think that showed them and picked them up to keep going and we just strung a couple together and we were able to get it for the win.”
“Faith’s been having her demons there for a little bit,” Frank said. “It was nice to see her get back on track. She’s a baller. I was happy for her, it was nice. We’ve been in this skid, it was great to get the monkey off the back again tonight against a very decent team.”
Malia Baney hit a triple in the bottom of the sixth inning, allowing Karah Deal to bring her home.
Aside from celebrating the victory, the Lady Greyhounds celebrated their senior night prior to the game.
“I got three great seniors this year,” Frank said. “McKenna Bucker played a hell of a game. Brianna Fisher, she did very well. Jadyn Flick, she’s just coming back, basically, and she has met and exceeded my expectations coming back so soon, getting back (in the circle), throwing, putting the bat on the ball. Ten to 12 weeks of not swinging a bat and jumping right into the flames on week one when she came back is very impressive.”
Flick was returning from a wrist injury.
