The Shenango High softball team's bats were connecting on Wednesday in a section game against New Brighton.
The Lady Cats defeated New Brighton, 12-3, in a WPIAL Section 4-2A game.
"Even though it was 30 something degrees outside our bats were alive and everybody took a turn contributing to the team," Shenango coach Lucia Fee said. "We are getting better and better each game and that's all we can hope for moving forward in every game that we played."
Madison Iwanejko grabbed three RBIs while Angelina Melillo and Nicolette Egetoe had two apiece.
Shenango had 15 hits in the game and one error.
Makenna Emerick picked up the win. She went the distance and surrendered six hits, three runs — all earned — with four walks and seven strikeouts.
The Lady Cats knocked in three runs in the first inning, one in the third, five in the fourth and three in the fifth.
New Brighton plated one run in the first inning and two more in the third.
(0) comments
