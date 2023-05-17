WEXFORD — The Shenango High softball team kept coming back to even the score, but Our Lady of the Sacred Heart pulled away near the end of the WPIAL Class 2A playoff game to secure a win on Tuesday.
The sixth-seeded Lady Chargers scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to break the tied game and one more in the fifth to defeat Shenango, 6-5, in the first round of the WPIAL 2A playoffs at North Allegheny High School.
“We competed all season long with the best teams in the WPIAL. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Shenango coach Amy Delaney said of the loss. “They battled. We faced some adversity and they just kept battling all throughout that game. They never let it get to them; they never hung their heads right down to that final pitch.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (13-3 overall) outhit Shenango (7-9), 10-8.
“I told them at the end, I said, ‘This ain’t about style points right now. This is about moving on to the next round.’ This is our seventh straight year in the playoffs,” Our Lady of the Sacred Heart coach David Quinn said of the win. “I told them this is one step to the next step. One at a time. We want to do better this year than we did last year. That’s the goal of a tradition. That’s the goal of a program. You always want to take that next step.
“My hat’s off to the Shenango team. That’s a really good team. I told my team also at the end of the game, I said, ‘You just beat a really good team. They were fourth place in their section, but you’ve got Laurel, Neshannock and Riverside in that section.’ By far, I don’t care what anyone tells me, that’s the best section in AA. It doesn’t mean those teams can’t be beat, but what I’m saying is Shenango is used to playing competition day in and day out. They’re not going to back down and as you saw they did not today. We had to battle to win.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart put up the first three runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning after Morgan O’Brien brought home Juliette Vybiral. The Lady Chargers followed that up with Alexandria Domachowski grounding out to bring a runner home and Leann Walzer plating a run of her own.
The early three-run lead didn’t deter Shenango. Shenango’s Janie Natale grounded out to bring home Makenna Emerick and Ashley DeCarbo singled on a ground ball to bring home Cassidy Kale and Zoe Offie in the top of the second to tie the game at three.
“I’ve had confidence in our bats all season long,” Delaney said. “The game’s a long seven innings. I knew we had time as long as we kept chipping away. I knew Kennedi (Lynn) would keep us in the game defensively. Our bats have been hot so I had complete confidence in my one through nine.”
“I think we just didn’t hit a few pitches there and they took advantage of the pitches that we didn’t hit,” Quinn said. “They got some sticks in the top of the lineup. Luckily, in the seventh, we neutralized them.”
Shenango’s Kennedi Lynn (6-10) went the distance and surrendered 10 hits, six runs — four earned — and pitched two walks and five strikeouts.
“Kennedi is a workhorse. I can count on Kennedi and she’s as even-keeled as they come,” Delaney said. “You never know if she just gave up a grand slam or struck out the side. She’s very mature for a freshman and I’m very happy that I have her for the next three years.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart responded to Shenango’s three runs after Vybiral scored an inside-the-park home run on a fly ball to right field in the bottom of the second inning.
Justena Giles (12-2) pitched seven innings for the Lady Chargers and relinquished eight hits, five runs — four earned — and had two walks and nine strikeouts.
“Justena Giles, she’s been with me for four years. She’s been in these situations before,” Quinn said. “That’s what’s nice. You build a program and you’ve got a pitcher that’s been here for four years — she’s used to these situations. She was calm, cool and collected and got the outs we needed at the end.”
Natale connected with a pitch in the top of the fourth inning and reached first base on an error to bring home Raegan Lynn to tie the game at four.
“Janie’s battled,” Delaney said. “I got the basketball players late because of their amazing run for the WPIAL championship in basketball. It took a little bit of time to get the rust off, but Janie and the other two, Maddy (Iwanejko) and Ashley (DeCarbo), came in and stepped up. They worked hard so that they got that rust off early and have just gotten better and better as the season went on.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Ava Ciummo would reach the bag on an error by Shenango allowing Vybiral to score and regain the lead in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Chargers captured their final run of the game thanks to Lilli Wamsley scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth.
Offie started things off for Shenango in the top of the seventh with a triple on a line drive to left field. Lynn brought home Offie on a ground ball to left field for Shenango’s final run of the game.
“We were right where we wanted to be,” Delaney said of the seventh inning. “We were at the top of the order in the seventh inning. Again, I have confidence in one through nine. Anybody can step up and we put ourselves in a good situation and just unfortunately the chips didn’t fall in our favor today.”
A strikeout from Giles and a ground out secured the victory for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Shenango will lose four seniors — DeCarbo, Natale, Kale and Madison Iwanejko — on its roster.
“My four seniors were absolutely amazing,” Delaney said. “They have stepped up all season long — leadership, defensively, communication on the field. I think they were excellent role models for underclassmen in showing what Shenango softball is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.