The Shenango High girls basketball team had good defensive execution in the third quarter against Lakeview on Tuesday to advance in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
The Lady ‘Cats held Lakeview to just two points in the third quarter to roll to a 42-29 victory at the Buzz Ridl Gymnasium located on Westminster College’s campus.
“Defense and rebounding was as well as we played all year. After our last game against Marion Center, when we got crushed on the boards, we made an emphasis and boy them girls went out there and they played just like I thought they would,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said of the win. “Kylee (Rubin), Amara (DeFrank), everybody inside, Janie (Natale), Elyse Lenhart when we put her in. They dominated that inside game and I don’t know if I can say anything about Emilee Fedrizzi that hasn’t already been said.”
Shenango (24-4 overall) will face Greensburg Central Catholic (23-5) in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday at a site and time to be determined.
“I thought we would clash probably in the WPIAL playoffs,” LaRocco said on facing Greensburg Central Catholic. “It just took a little longer. I do know a little about them, but I’ll know a lot more when we get back to Shenango.”
Emilee Fedrizzi paced Shenango with 23 points.
“I think we were a lot more prepared for this game. The last game wasn’t our best game so we knew what we had to do,” Fedrizzi said on the win. “We had two good days of practice and I felt like we did everything we were supposed to, what (LaRocco) told us to do and it was good.
“I thought we did really good on offense. I would say they knew all of our plays, but I thought we handled that really well. They pressured a little bit. I thought we handled the pressure good, I thought we got the open girl and I thought our offense worked really well tonight.”
Lakeview’s (19-8) Emma Marstellar netted the first bucket of the game with 5:34 left in the first quarter. The Lady Sailors created a five-point lead over Shenango in the the first quarter before LaRocco called a timeout with 4:05 left in the quarter.
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin nailed a layup which was followed up by a bucket from Fedrizzi to end the first quarter trailing by one point.
“We were kind of feeling each other out,” LaRocco said of the first quarter. “They scouted us pretty well. They knew what we were going to do. I told them with our motion it might not come one pass, two pass or three passes. Eventually we were going to get Emilee loose in there. Her penetration has been killing teams and it’s been setting up our 3 shooters and it sets up Kylee inside. It looked like they had seven people maybe the first quarter out there trying to defend. But, we stayed with it, stayed with it, stayed with it and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Fedrizzi took a brief lead at the free-throw line with 7:16 remaining in the second quarter before Lakeview’s Alaina Peltonen and Leigha Marstellar netted two baskets to keep a four-point lead. Fedrizzi was seven for eight at the charity stripe.
In the second quarter, Janie Natale hit a 3-pointer to put Shenango back in the lead for the rest of the game. Shenango entered halftime with a 20-16 lead over Lakeview.
Fedrizzi posted 15 of her 23 points in the first half of the game.
“I don’t know what I haven’t said about Emilee,” LaRocco said. “She makes us go. She’s the best. It’s everybody. Emilee directs and gives us leadership.”
LaRocco said the talk at halftime was, “We’re happy. But, when we start the third quarter, go out and step on it,” adding, “We needed to go ahead and take that lead. Increase it from four to 10 was what my goal was by the fourth. Lo and behold, I think we had it.”
Shenango picked up the defensive pressure in the third quarter and outshot Lakeview 8-2. Shenango entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead over the Lady Sailors.
“We were going in underneath all screens. We felt they were trying to screen us and get hoops — going to the hoop like we were,” LaRocco said. “We worked at it. We worked two days at it. They took what we practiced into the game. Take the last three minutes out, it was probably one of the best 28 minutes that we played.”
LaRocco continued calling motion plays throughout the entirety of the game.
“It’s what we do. It gets Emilee in one on one. They were switching it so we made an adjustment to kickback and go to Emilee,” LaRocco said. “Their big ended up switching on Emilee which is a mismatch. It’s what I like to do offensively; I think it’s what we are comfortable doing. I think with the shooters we have, it creates problems.”
Kylee Rubin posted 10 of her 12 points in the second half of the game.
Shenango starter, Ashley DeCarbo, suffered an injury with 6:01 left in the game.
“I’m praying that Ash is okay,” LaRocco said. “I didn’t get a chance (to talk to her yet).”
The Lady ‘Cats outshot Lakeview, 14-11, in the fourth quarter to leave Westminster College with the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.