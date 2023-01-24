The Shenango High girls basketball team was looking for a shot at redemption against Freedom on Monday and came away with the win.
The Lady ‘Cats grabbed a 62-57 WPIAL Class 1-2A victory over Freedom at home.
“(Freedom’s) good. They’re ranked number one for a reason. They’re tough and (Shaye) Bailey and (Julz) Mohrbacher are a handful. We needed that signature win. That win that nobody else but us thought we could get and tonight we got that. To a point, I’m almost emotional,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Great kids. To watch Janie Natale sit on the bench for two weeks because she couldn’t play and to play the way she did, Kylee Rubin battling, Emilee (Fedrizzi), Ashley (DeCarbo) and Amara (DeFrank). I just couldn’t be prouder. It’s a big win for us.”
This marked the first section loss of the season for the Lady Bulldogs. Freedom handed Shenango (7-1 section, 13-4 overall) its first section loss on Dec. 22.
After a back-and-forth battle in the first quarter, Freedom (7-1, 12-3) grabbed a 14-13 lead over the Lady ‘Cats. Shenango’s passing kept getting intercepted by Freedom for a majority of the game.
“That’s something we worked on for the last two days,” LaRocco said on passing. “We knew that they weren’t going to change their defense. We thought that they might box Emilee or they play that trap inside zone. We said, ‘Pass up the good for a great,’ and we did that. When you got shooters like Emilee and Janie, when you make that pass and get them open — you saw what could happen tonight. Then, you got Kylee inside and is that presence. This was a total team effort. We played as a team tonight.”
Shenango’s best offensive quarter came in the second after netting 19 points to Freedom’s 4. The Lady ‘Cats entered halftime with a 32-18 lead.
“The third quarter has been a struggle for us this year,” LaRocco said on halftime adjustments. “I told them at halftime, ‘They’re good, they’re going to make a run. We have to keep our foot on the gas and not play timid.’ At the end we just had to make some free throws to hold on.”
Janie Natale paced Shenango with 25 points and seven defensive rebounds.
“Janie’s a basketball player. If anyone on my team is going to leave her and go home and watch a basketball game, it’s going to be Janie. She’s a lover of the sport,” LaRocco said. “When she was down with the knee she still was getting shots up. I know it pained her which pained me not being able to play her. You weren’t going to stop her from playing tonight and thankfully she did.”
This was Natale’s first game back after suffering a knee injury and sitting on the bench for two weeks.
“My knee’s alright. It’s a little sore today but we’re getting there. I just missed it and I just wanted to come out here and beat them. Playing with your best friends and the coaches that would do anything for you — there’s nothing like it,” Natale said. “We’ve been through ups and downs. Losing to Laurel was kind of hard, but I think after that we came back and really wanted to win this one especially because we lost to them last time. Coach really wanted to win, all of our coaches did, all of our players did and we just worked hard and did it together.”
Freedom narrowed Shenango’s lead at the end of the third quarter to 50-42. Several fouls kept the Lady Bulldogs at bay near the end of the fourth quarter for Shenango to walk away with the win.
“They work so hard and I’m probably at times not the easiest coach to play for,” LaRocco said. “I’m demanding but they come here everyday and give me what I want. I wanted them to feel that type of win — that signature win. It was all them. Believe me when I tell you I did nothing tonight. What these girls accomplished was all them.”
Kylee Rubin supplied 16 points for Shenango and grabbed four blocks, five defensive rebounds and six offensive rebounds.
“I think this win was big for us more mentally than it was actually getting the win. We just really needed a good game to get back into things and now we’re better than we ever were,” Rubin said. “I just think I know my role. I prioritized getting that ball over anyone no matter what it took. I’m just very proud of my team, proud of Janie for coming back after a knee injury and excited for what’s to come.”
“Kylee’s a warrior. She’s a lead by example type of player,” LaRocco said. “When Kylee puts her mind to something, it’s going to be hard to stop her. I constantly challenge her to be more aggressive. When she wants to go get the ball there isn’t nobody taking it off of her. I’m so proud of her tonight also. If there’s a better post player in Lawrence County, I haven’t seen her.”
Emilee Fedrizzi posted nine assists for the Lady ‘Cats.
Shenango will host Riverside on Tuesday in nonsection action. Tip-off will be at 6:30 p.m. due to no junior varsity game.
