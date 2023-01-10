The Shenango High girls basketball team had a strong showing in the first half to help grab a victory over South Side Beaver on Monday.
The Lady ‘Cats cruised to a 49-23 WPIAL Class 1-2A victory over South Side Beaver.
“It’s a section victory so we’ll take it. I thought we played a pretty good first half,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “I thought Janie Natale had a big pickup. She started knocking down threes against that zone. I just thought overall our ball movement was really good. We’ve seen a lot of zone this year and there’s been some games we turned it over, but tonight we made the extra pass and made some shots. With the first group, I was really pleased with the way they played.”
Emilee Fedrizzi paced Shenango with 15 points and five assists.
“I definitely think we needed this, especially with passing wise and not turning it over as much,” Fedrizzi said. “I think it’s a really good game leading us into Wednesday in playing against Laurel. I thought we played good defense. I thought we did good trapping their 3-2. We’ve been working on that a lot and I think that executed well.”
“Emilee’s been pretty steady all year. She doesn’t come out of the game,” LaRocco said. “She probably, most of the time, guards their best player and handles the ball all the time. If you wanted to mold a point guard, Emilee Fedrizzi is the one I would mold. I’m just thankful she’s on my team.”
Shenango jumped out to a 12-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Lady ‘Cats (4-1 section, 9-3 overall) posted 25 points to South Side Beaver’s five.
“Our defense has been pretty good all year. Our man-to-man, we take pride in that, we practice it everyday and the girls take pride in it,” LaRocco said. “The eight points I know is not a lot for a team. We know we’re not going to do that but our defense all-in-all has been pretty good all year.
“When you get up that big the first thing that comes to mind is injury. You want to make sure everybody gets out injury free. The other girls come to practice everyday and work hard so you want to give them the chance to show what they can do also.”
Shenango’s Janie Natale netted three 3-pointers in the second quarter. Natale supplied 14 points and all four 3-pointers made for the Lady ‘Cats.
“I think we actually communicated pretty well. We definitely needed this win because we needed to get back on track. I thought we all made the extra pass and really played together,” Natale said. “I’ve been working on my shooting a lot like coming in extra and shooting. It just really felt good tonight.”
Shenango entered halftime one point shy of forcing the mercy rule. Sixteen seconds into the third quarter, Shenango’s Kylee Rubin made a layup to force the mercy rule clock.
Rubin contributed five steals and three defensive rebounds against South Side Beaver (1-3, 5-7).
With 3:03 left in the third quarter, LaRocco took his starters out of the game.
“This is a three game week for us. We play Laurel Wednesday and Farrell on Sunday. So, getting (the starters) out there and getting them a rest and then we have practice tomorrow,” LaRocco said. “Laurel will probably be a war here on Wednesday. It was nice to get them a rest and it was nice to see what the other girls can do. When we get in tight games or whatever, my five pretty much doesn’t leave the floor.
“It’s nice to get them a breather and have a good win at home. I told the girls before the game, ‘Let’s improve, let’s get a step better.’ A couple of games I thought we might’ve taken a step back. I didn’t think we played to our capability but tonight I think we took a step forward.”
LaRocco commented that Shenango’s communication on defense is getting better.
“We always talk. We don’t switch but we always hedge help and then who got who,” LaRocco said. “One thing of our defense is probably not where it should be is our communication, but each day we are getting better at that.”
Shenango entertains Laurel at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a WPIAL nonsection matchup.
