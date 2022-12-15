The New Castle High girls basketball team couldn’t get the momentum to go in its favor on Thursday against Hampton.
The Lady ‘Canes were defeated, 51-31, by the Lady Talbots in a WPIAL Section 2-5A game. New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph attributed not taking care of the ball to the loss.
“The past few games we’ve really got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to be able to ball fake and move the ball, especially if they’re going to play us at zone,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We should be having a field day, our shooters, then. If we can knock down some shots, they’ll come out and guard us more and then we can use our speed and get to the hoop.
“It starts with taking care of the ball. If we can’t make a good pass, catch it, turnovers...we can not turn the ball over as much as we have. That’s something that we need to continue to work on.”
This was Hampton’s first section game and victory of the season.
“We played a pretty difficult nonsection schedule to date. Coming all the way up here for the first section game, we knew it would be a battle. We knew New Castle would be ready and be hard to play against,” Hampton coach Tony Howard said. “We’re happy. We didn’t play our best basketball but anytime you can get a section win on the road — we’re still pretty inexperienced and we just told them, ‘You’re on the road. It’s not going to be 20-0 off the bat.’”
The Lady ‘Canes (0-2 section, 2-4 overall) only trailed by one point at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Talbots (1-0, 4-1) tacked on 15 points in the second quarter to increase their lead over New Castle to 23-12 at halftime.
“We tried to get a different look at the zone with, we call it L, trying to screen those inner people to get some better shots and looks inside the key, but we’ve got to be able to move in the zone,” DiNardo-Joseph said of halftime adjustments. “You’re easy to guard when you’re standing. I give it to (Meghan Murray), her speed just killed us. It looked like we were just lackadaisical; moving slow on the defensive end. Anytime we tried to go full-court pressure and they just broke it and hit some threes. They shot lights out.”
Both teams suffered a slew of traveling violations.
“We’re a quick team so we know refs are really going to bear down on us and watch,” “We’ve got to be able to really use that pivot, use our ball fake and watch our feet. That’s again something we’ll get back to the drawing board, back to the basics over the next week or so.”
Armani Walker paced New Castle with 11 points.
Communication seemed to be lacking with the Lady ‘Canes throughout the game.
“It’s something, as a team, we just need to do better from the coaching staff down,” DiNardo-Joseph said of communication. “We just have to be better; stay on them tighter. We have 10 days before we play again so (we’ll) make some adjustments, run, get in better shape and just keep grinding away because it’s a long season and I believe in these girls more than anything. We’ve just got to know and execute the game plan.”
