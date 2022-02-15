The New Castle High girls basketball team was looking to end the regular season on a high note Monday night.
That all changed in the fourth quarter.
Sto-Rox outscored the Lady ‘Canes by 11 points in the pivotal fourth period to claim a 38-29 WPIAL nonsection win at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (2-10 section, 5-16 overall) held a 22-20 advantage going to the fourth quarter against the Lady Vikings (7-3, 10-10).
“We started off strong,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We know our floor is one of the biggest in the state so we had to use to our advantage going up against a smaller school. Double A schools, typically a lot of them, sit back in the zone. We wanted to get them going early which we did. We stuck to the game plan that we prepared for. We got them going early and then we just went flat and we went ice cold.”
During the fourth quarter, Sto-Rox tied the game at 24 with 7:05 left and then pulled away for the victory.
“We finally came together after a really low-energy, low-intensity first half and we played as a team,” Sto-Rox coach Kerry Connolly said. “We showed a few different looks and as soon as we got it together in the second half we just didn’t take our foot off the brakes.”
Rihanna Boice and Neena Flora paced New Castle with nine points apiece. Sto-Rox’s Alicia Young netted 23 tallies.
The Lady ‘Canes’ season is over. DiNardo-Joseph summarized the season simply as a “learning experience.”
“We’re a very young team and we only have one senior,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “Definitely learning to play together, starting two freshmen; started to mesh towards the end. We hit some bumps in the road but definitely a learning experience. Especially with only eleven girls and ending the season with eight. Not being able to play JV to get more experience. Not how you want it to go or not how you want it to end.
“The record didn’t reflect the heart and hard work that the girls put in at practice each and every day. We’re in a tough section and moving up next year we know we have to be different. Everyone’s got to be committed to build the program up where it should be and we’re going to get there. This class is young, it starts now and we’re going to get there.”
Elsewhere around the county:
Girls
Neshannock 69,
Eden Christian 24
Balance helped propel the Lady Lancers to a nonsection home win over Eden Christian.
Mairan Haggerty paced Neshannock (20-2) with 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Aaralyn Nogay contributed 12 markers. Neleh Nogay chipped in with 10 points, 11 assists and six steals.
Addi Watts and Megan Pallerino posted nine points apiece for the Lady Lancers. Watts added 12 boards and three steals, while Pallerino provided eight rebounds and four steals.
“That’s where we want to be with our balance,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We’re at our best when we have three or four girls in double figures.”
Neshannock was 29 of 61 from the field with just nine turnovers.
The Lady Lancers raced to a 22-4 advantage after one quarter and increased it to 40-9 at halftime. Neshannock held a 56-11 margin going to the final eight minutes.
“We jumped out big early and put some pressure on them,” Grybowski said. “There are some things we have to work on (going into the playoffs). We have to work on getting better in some areas. Hopefully we get things worked out.”
Violet Johnson scored six points for Eden Christian (9-10).
Beaver 60,
Mohawk 36
The Lady Warriors dropped a nonsection home decision to the Lady Bobcats.
Alexa Kadilak paced Mohawk (8-13) with 18 points and Aricka Young was next with seven.
Lakeview 49,
Wilmington 36
Lia Krarup scored 20 points for the Lady Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 4-3A road loss to the Lady Sailors.
Wilmington (4-5, 11-10) trailed 16-8 after the first quarter and 26-22 at the half.
“We really battled hard,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We got down early and we cut it to four.
“I really thought we battled hard and fought hard. It was good to see our girls fight, claw and compete the whole game.”
Madison Graham chipped in with six points for Wilmington.
Lakeview is now 8-1, 17-3.
Boys
Mars 87,
Shenango 42
The Wildcats started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a nonsection home game to the Planets.
Shenango (8-14) trailed 28-6 after the first quarter and 52-26 at the half. The Planets (20-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. The Wildcats are the No. 11 seed in the Class 2A bracket.
“Mars is a very good basketball team,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We load up our schedule every year to prepare us for the playoffs.”
Brody McQuiston led the Wildcats with 15 points and Braden Zeigler was next with 12.
Laurel 56,
Rochester 50
Laban Barker netted 20 points with six rebounds to lead the Spartans to a nonsection home victory over the Rams.
Eli Sickafuse chipped in with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Laurel (13-8), while Kobe DeRosa delivered 11 markers. Landon Smith tossed in nine tallies.
“I think we shot the ball well the last two games,” Spartans coach Ken Locke said. “We have played pretty well the last three games overall; it’s a great strategy at the right time of the season.”
J.D. Azulay scored 18 points to lead Rochester (8-11).
