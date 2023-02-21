The Neshannock High boys basketball team celebrated Presidents’ Day with a first-round WPIAL Class 3A playoff victory over Keystone Oaks.
David Kwiat paced second-seeded Neshannock with 20 points in a 56-43 home win over the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles.
“I think it’s great to get started hot like this. It helps throughout the whole thing. It’s great,” Kwiat said of the win. “It’s my teammates and coaches. Every time I’m missing shots they tell me to stay confident and keep shooting. That really helps.”
The Lancers will face seventh-seeded Yough in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday at a time and location to be determined.
“Obviously, we’re excited and happy for these guys to be moving on. Yough’s a great basketball team,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “We have started to watch some film. Once we felt pretty good about our preparation for Keystone Oaks we looked ahead a little bit to the Burrell and Yough matchup. They’re really good. They’ve got two or three tremendous playmakers. We’re going to have our hands full on Thursday.”
Keystone Oaks’ Tulio Watts struck first with a layup in the first quarter with 7:26 left and Kwiat responded with a 3-pointer. Kwiat netted five of Neshannock’s (17-5 overall) six 3-pointers in the game.
“David Kwiat had a tremendous game for us. (He) hit some big shots early. I think he cooled off a little bit and he ended up hitting a couple in the second half that we really needed,” Corey said. “His development this year has been really special for us. For being a freshman, he’s had a learning curve and he continues to improve on a daily basis for us. As far as this season goes, we’re excited to see how much more he can get better. What a promising future for him over the next couple of years.”
Neshannock ended the first quarter with a four-point lead over the Golden Eagles (9-14) and didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the game.
“It was a tough victory,” Corey said. “Obviously, a very good Keystone Oaks team. We started watching film on them about a week ago and jeez oh man what a really good 15 seed. Well coached and they’ve got a lot of good players so it was a tough task for us.”
With film scouting, Neshannock was unsure if some of the Keystone Oaks’ players were returning to the hardwood.
“They dropped six or seven games in a row. I knew a lot of that was due to the injuries they faced,” Corey said. “(Clinton Robinson) wasn’t suited up tonight. (Collin) Harris was and he had missed a couple of games. It’s always very difficult to kind of prepare, ‘Are they playing? Are they not playing?’ To our guys’ credit, we went through all of those different scenarios. I just thought we were prepared for whatever we faced tonight.”
The Lancers’ defensive pressure picked up in the second quarter. Neshannock had a total of 31 boards and eight steals in the game.
“I thought, defensively, we really paid attention to our assignments,” Corey said. “Offensively, they played that 2-3 zone. Shoot good look good and shoot bad and kind of get stale. It seemed like an hour the score was 10-2. At one end we’re grinding, we’re getting stops...the other end we’re either missing shots; had a couple of turnovers. (We) just have to be a little more efficient offensively. That’s what Keystone does to teams.”
Jack Glies posted 13 points and 10 rebounds for Neshannock while Nate Rynd and Luciano DeLillo both had five rebounds and Matt Sopko provided four of his own.
Neshannock held Keystone Oaks to four points in the second quarter while they netted nine. Neshannock entered halftime with a 22-13 lead over the Golden Eagles.
Corey said talk at halftime was, “Just to stay the course,” adding, “I thought we did a really good job on the boards. That was a concern of ours to limit them to one shot per possession. I thought we did a really of that. I think we turned them over nine times in the first half. There was a lot of positives it was just that offensive side. I thought we played really hard. We just weren’t getting paid for our hard work at the other end.”
Neshannock had eight turnovers to Keystone Oaks’ 12.
The Lancers started picking up the pace in the third quarter which caused some foul trouble.
“I just thought we had some really bad fouls. We did play a little bit faster,” Corey said. “The other part of it was, it’s a credit to Keystone, they were getting the ball into some guys’ hands that were able to catch them square and make plays. It made it a little difficult for us. They kept getting the ball to (Tulio) Watts and the (Ethan) Spivak kids hands. They were giving us fits. Whoever was guarding that high post was on an island just because they have so many good shooters on the perimeter. We really weren’t trying to provide too much help to that guy in the high post because we were afraid to give up some wide open 3s.”
Neshannock outshot the Golden Eagles, 14-7, in the third quarter. The Lancers had the majority of their free throws in the fourth quarter.
Neshannock was 14 for 29 at the charity stripe while Keystone Oaks was 5 for 12.
“We’re better than that. We’re not a great free-throw shooting team but we’re not that bad either,” Corey said. “It’ll definitely be a point of emphasis the next couple of days. It’s really hard to win playoff basketball if you’re going to shoot like that from the foul line. Just looking at that aspect alone, we’re lucky to get out of here with a win tonight.”
The Golden Eagles outshot Neshannock, 23-20, in the fourth quarter. Tulio Watts and Ethan Spivak paced Keystone Oaks with 16 points apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.