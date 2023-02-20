The Neshannock High boys basketball team celebrated Presidents' Day with a first-round WPIAL Class 2A playoff victory over Keystone Oaks.
David Kwiat paced second-seeded Neshannock with 20 points to defeat the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles, 56-43.
Keystone Oaks' Tulio Watts struck first with a layup in the first quarter with 7:26 left and Kwiat responded with a 3-pointer. Kwiat netted five of Neshannock's (17-5 overall) six 3-pointers in the game.
Neshannock ended the first quarter with a four-point lead over the Golden Eagles (9-14) and didn't relinquish the lead the rest of the game.
The Lancers' defensive pressure picked up in the second quarter. Neshannock had a total of 31 boards and eight steals in the game.
Jack Glies posted 13 points and 10 rebounds for Neshannock while Nate Rynd and Luciano DeLillo both had five rebounds and Matt Sopko provided four of his own.
Neshannock held Keystone Oaks to four points in the second quarter while they netted nine. Neshannock entered halftime with a 22-13 lead over the Golden Eagles.
Neshannock had eight turnovers to Keystone Oaks' 12.
The Lancers started picking up the pace in the third quarter which caused some foul trouble.
Neshannock outshot the Golden Eagles, 14-7, in the third quarter. The Lancers had the majority of their free throws in the fourth quarter.
Neshannock was 14 for 29 at the charity stripe while Keystone Oaks was 5 for 12.
The Golden Eagles outshot Neshannock, 23-20, in the fourth quarter. Tulio Watts and Ethan Spivak paced Keystone Oaks with 16 points apiece.
The Lancers will face seventh-seeded Yough in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday at a time and location to be determined.
