A big run helped the Wilmington High girls basketball team pick up a victory Thursday night.
The Lady Greyhounds scored 16 straight points over the final four minutes of the first quarter en route to a 64-47 District 10, Region 4-3A/4A road win over Hickory.
The Lady Hornets led 8-5 in the middle of the first quarter. However, Wilmington (2-0 region, 9-2 overall) went on a 16-0 run to close the first quarter and forge a 21-8 advantage.
“One of our goals was to start really strong,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We wanted to start strong and press them a little bit.
“We turned them over 37 times, which is a pretty good number for us. We used our defense to create scoring opportunities.”
Lia Krarup netted 19 points to lead Wilmington and Reese Bruckner bucketed 11. Sarah Dieter delivered 10 tallies for the winners.
Kimora Roberts registered a game-best 22 points for the Lady Hornets.
Wilmington is back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Monday at home against Grove City.
Shenango 45,
New Brighton 5
The Lady Wildcats cruised to a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Lions.
Shenango (3-1, 8-3) led 17-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at the break.
“We had a chance to play everybody. Our starters played a half, if that,” Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “We’ll take the road section win and we’ll get ready for a big week next week.
“We’re getting better. But, we’ll never be happy with where we are.”
Kylee Rubin recorded nine points, seven rebounds and three steals for Shenango. Amara DeFrank delivered eight markers and Janie Natale handed out five assists to go with her four points.
The Lady Wildcats return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they host South Side Beaver.
Ellwood City 54,
Riverside 31
Kayla Jones led three Lady Wolverines players in double figures with 19 points in a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Panthers.
Aliya Garroway garnered 11 markers for Ellwood City Lincoln (1-1, 5-4) and Claire Noble netted 10.
Ellwood City travels to Mohawk at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Bishop Canevin 37,
Union 36
No information was provided.
Boys
Shenango 63,
Wilmington 29
The Wildcats rolled to a nonsection road victory over the Greyhounds.
Shenango (6-2) built a 22-10 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 35-15 at the half.
Braden Zeigler scored 25 points for the Wildcats and Brody McQuiston was next with nine. Jimmy Roe and Zach Herb both tossed in eight tallies apiece for the winners.
Anthony Reed recorded a game-high 14 points for Wilmington (2-8).
Shenango takes the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Northgate, while the Greyhounds are idle until a 7:30 p.m. contest at Sharpsville on Thursday.
