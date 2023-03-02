SHARON — Lia Krarup is a scorer. She knew that eventually the shots would start to fall again.
After a difficult 10-quarter stretch, one of the top scorers in the area — regardless of gender — found her shot again.
Krarup erupted for 23 points — mostly in the second half — as the Wilmington girls basketball team beat Greenville 52-39 at Sharon High School in a District 10 Class 3A semifinal. With Wednesday’s victory, the Lady Greyhounds will advance to face top-seeded Mercyhurst Prep on Saturday.
“It was nice, we were only up by a little bit at halftime,” Krarup said. “We knew we had to just keep pushing it on them and get open shots and layups and finish it on their side.”
The teams were familiar with each other. They split the regular season series, with the two meetings being decided by a total of nine points.
The rubber match was no different.
Both teams struggled to get things going in the early minutes. Krarup sank a layup almost three minutes into the game to open the scoring for either team.
Once the first basket went in, the Lady Greyhounds were off to the races.
Wilmington took a 13-4 lead, but the Trojanettes — the defending D-10 champs – found their shot just before the end of the opening quarter. The Lady Greyhounds held a 15-7 lead by the end of the first.
Greenville tightened the scoring deficit over the course of the second quarter. Wilmington took a 22-19 lead into the halftime break, and Krarup decided to take over the remaining 16 minutes.
The Wilmington guard scored on a layup less than a minute and a half into the third quarter, and she continued to put up points. Krarup scored 18 points of the Lady Greyhounds’ 30 second-half points.
And they needed her scoring, too.
The Trojanettes didn’t back down. After trailing 36-28 at the start of the fourth quarter, Greenville did what it could to keep up. The offense ran through Grace Cano and Josie Lewis, but free throws by Krarup and Sarah Dieter pushed the lead to double-digits.
Krarup added five rebounds and three assists to her performance. Maya Jeckavitch scored 15 points with three rebounds and Maelee Whiting added eight points with nine boards.
For Greenville, Cano finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Lewis tallied 10 points with two rebounds and two assists. Anna Harpst scored seven points, and Peyton Davis recorded two points with nine rebounds.
The Trojanettes will face Sharpsville in a consolation game on Saturday.
“We got the shots we wanted and we didn’t hit them. That’s how it goes sometimes,” Greenville head coach Samantha Faler said. “I’m proud of their fight. I just think Wilmington deserved it.
“Wilmington wanted it. They won the 50-50 balls, they got their rebounds, and that’s what you need to do to advance to a D-10 championship.”
With the win, the Lady Greyhounds have emerged victorious in eight straight. Mike Jeckavitch was all smiles coming out of the locker room after the game.
The Wilmington coach estimated that his team was about a year ahead of his expectations. But that doesn’t matter because a shot at the program’s first D-10 title awaits on Saturday. The time and location will be announced later.
“That’s just credit to the girls and how hard they put the work in this offseason, how much they care about each other,” Mike Jeckavitch said. “Our team chemistry is about as high as I’ve ever seen a team before. Just a good group of girls, and I’m excited and proud of what they’ve accomplished.
“At this point, anything can happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.