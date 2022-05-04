Lia Krarup’s emergence was a pleasant surprise for Wilmington’s girls basketball team.
The freshman point guard helped lead the team’s surge, too. She was named to the District 10, Region 4 all-star first team, along with Greenville’s Grace Cano and Josie Lewis, Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby and Amber Sefton and Sharpsville’s Alli Davis. Gadsby was named the region’s player of the year.
Krarup finished the year with 338 points. She led the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game and 43 3-pointers.
“She exceeded all of our expectations. We knew she was a really good player, but she led us in every statistical column throughout the year,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “She’s a great floor leader. We put her in the point guard position and let her run the show. The sky’s the limit to where she can take her game. She really plays with a lot of intensity and aggressiveness. She has so much skill on offense and is a ballhawk on defense.”
The Lady Greyhounds finished 11-12 overall this season — a nine-win improvement from last season. The team went 4-6 in the region as well.
“Taking over the program a couple years ago, I knew it’d take a little bit to rebuild. Last year, we won two games and weren’t even in a lot of our games. To come back the way we did this season, it’s product of the amount of work the girls put in, believing in each other and believing in what we’re teaching them,” Jeckavitch said. “We won the games we should have won, but were in a lot of the other ones. The girls did a great job of battling. We still didn’t score the ball well, but we played good enough defense to be in games. Our freshmen scored 80 percent of our points, so I am excited to see what’s in store for this young team and these young players.”
DISTRICT 10, REGION 4-3A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Lia Krarup (Wilmington), Fr.; Grace Cano (Greenville), Jr.; Josie Lewis (Greenville), Jr.; Reese Gadsby (Lakeview), Sr.; Alli Davis (Sharpsville), Sr.; Amber Sefton (Lakeview), Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Annalee Gardner (Wilmington), Jr.; Anna Harpst (Greenville), Jr.; Chasie Fry (Sharpsville), Jr.; Tay Chester (Sharon), Soph.; Kelsey Seddon (Lakeview), Jr.; India McGee (Sharon), Jr.; Breanna Hanley (Sharpsville), Jr.
Region co-champions: Greenville (Lakeview)
Region player of the year: Reese Gadsby (Lakeview)
