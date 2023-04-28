Grace Kissick spun a complete-game gem for the Laurel High softball team Thursday.
Kissick allowed four hits with nine strikeouts in pacing the Lady Spartans to a 3-0 WPIAL Section 1-2A home victory over Riverside.
Kissick improved her record to 4-0.
Laurel (8-2 section, 11-2 overall) is now in sole possession of second place in the section. Riverside is now 7-2, 9-2. Neshannock sits in first place at 8-0, 12-0.
Grace Zeppelin had two of Laurel’s four hits, while knocking in three runs. Two of her RBIs came on a sixth-inning single.
The Lady Spartans scored a run in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Neshannock 16-16
Aliquippa 0-0
The Lady Lancers rolled to a Section 1-2A doubleheader sweep over the Lady Quips. Both games were played on Neshannock’s home field.
Both games were stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Neshannock scored 16 runs in the first inning in the opener.
The Lady Lancers delivered nine hits, led by Addy Frye with three and Aaralyn Nogay with a pair. Nogay drove in four runs and Frye was next with three. Hunter Newman and Ali Giordano garnered two apiece.
Frye was perfect in the circle with nine strikeouts.
Neshannock scored 16 runs in the first inning of the nightcap as well.
The Lady Lancers (8-0, 12-0) pounded out 10 hits. Gabby Quinn, Payton Newman and Kaylee Smith recorded two hits each. Payton Newman plated a pair of runs.
Aaralyn Nogay swatted a home run.
Abigale Measel threw a three-inning perfect game for the win with eight strikeouts.
Neshannock will visit Shenango at 4 p.m. Friday.
Mohawk 12,
Hopewell 5
The Lady Warriors put the game away with a six-run seventh inning in a Section 2-3A road win over Hopewell.
Mohawk (6-3, 9-4) was clinging to a 6-5 lead going to the seventh. The win earned the Lady Warriors a split of the season series with Hopewell (6-3, 9-4)
“It was a big win for us,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “We’re coming on strong right now; this was a big statement win for us.”
The Lady Warriors banged out 15 hits in the win.
Addison Moskal and Aricka Young recorded three hits each for Mohawk, while Reagan Magno and Maya McGreal added two apiece.
Mylie Pistorius plated three runs for the Lady Warriors. Alivia Hare and Makenna Stewart supplied two each. Moskal and Young both had a triple.
Magno (6-2) went the distance to post the win. She allowed 11 hits and five earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts.
Mohawk scored three runs in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth, and six in the seventh.
Hopewell tallied two runs in the first and three in the fifth.
The Lady Warriors will battle Beaver Falls at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home.
Wilmington 18,
Farrell 0
The Lady Greyhounds took control early with nine runs in the first inning in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over the Steelerettes.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Wilmington (8-1, 11-1) tallied six hits, including two by Graeson Grubbs. Both of Grubb’s hits were triples.
The Lady Greyhounds drew 12 walks and reached base on eight Farrell errors.
Stella Maynard (3-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Maynard gave up three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Wilmington scored nine runs in the first, eight in the second and one more in the third.
The Lady Greyhounds will host Mercer at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Baseball
New Castle 4,
Champion (Ohio) 2
The Red Hurricane rallied with three runs in the seventh to knock off the host Golden Flashes in a nonsection matchup.
Dominic Cade knocked in two runs in the seventh for the winners.
New Castle (3-8) posted eight total hits, led by Damarian Young with two.
Dominick Mrozek (1-3) picked up the win in relief. Mrozek tossed three innings, surrendering three hits and a run — earned — with no walks and one strikeout.
New Castle plated a run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Champion collected a marker in the first and one more in the fifth.
The ‘Canes are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Friday at Ambridge.
West Allegheny 8,
Union 1
The Scotties were limited to three total hits in a nonsection road loss to the Indians.
Anthony Roper recorded two hits for Union (7-4).
Rocco Galmarini (3-1) started and suffered the loss. Galmarini tossed four innings, giving up five hits and five runs — three earned — with a walk and three strikeouts.
West Allegheny scored two runs in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Union scored its run in the sixth.
The Scotties visit St. Joseph at 4 p.m. Monday.
Neshannock 9,
Beaver 5
The Lancers scored eight runs in the second inning in a nonsection home win over the Bobcats.
Neshannock (12-2), winners of seven in a row, notched 10 hits, paced by Andrew Frye, Grant Melder, Nate Rynd and Robert Glies with two each. Frye and Jacob Rynd drove in two runs each.
Jackson Latta started and earned the win. Latta tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and five runs — two earned — with two walks and two strikeouts.
Neshannock hosts Riverside at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Mohawk 3,
Laurel 2
One hit is all the Warriors needed to defeat the visiting Spartans in a nonsection battle.
Mason Hopper had Mohawk’s hit and he drove in two runs as well.
Ethan Hare (2-0) picked up the win in relief. Hare pitched four innings, giving up two hits and no runs with five walks and six strikeouts.
Laurel (3-11) managed just three total hits. Hunter Kobialka drove in both runs for the Spartans.
Robert Kissick started and took the loss. Kissick tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and three runs — two earned — with five walks and four strikeouts.
The Warriors (12-2) scored two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Laurel plated two tallies in the second.
Mohawk will host Shenango at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Junior high track
Locals compete
Shenango’s boys won the seventh-grade team title with 134 points and Laurel took second with 107.
The Wildcats’ Chad Christopher broke the javelin record with a throw of 148-1. Christopher also won the discus.
Neshannock’s Justin Edworthy (400, 200), Ellwood City Lincoln’s Josh Turner (800, high jump) and Ty Lyles (long jump, triple jump) won two events each.
Shenango’s boys claimed the eighth-grade title with 115 markers, edging Ellwood City, which had 113.
The Wolverines’ Michael Cuevas won three events — 100, 110 hurdles, 200.
Neshannock won the seventh-grade girls crown with 112 1/2 points and Ellwood City was second with 76.
Laurel’s Kylie Ruperto (100, 400 relay, 400, 200) captured four wins. The Lady Lancers’ Skylar Shuler (shot put, discus, javelin) won three events each.
Laurel’s girls cruised to the eighth-grade crown with 132 points. Neshannock was second with 105.
The Lady Spartans’ Lexi Sherry (400 relay, high jump, 100 hurdles) captured three victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.