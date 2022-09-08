Marissa Kirkwood enjoyed her first year as a professional golfer.
Now, she’s ready to take the next step in her career ladder.
Kirkwood, a 2016 Neshannock High graduate will participate in LPGA Q School Stage 2 from Oct. 18-21 at Plantation Golf and Country Club (Bobcat and Panther Courses) in Venice, Fla.
“I am very excited for it,” she said. “The way my game has kind of developed at the end of the summer is encouraging. I am playing well. Anytime you’re playing well and get a chance to compete, it’s pretty exciting.”
Kirkwood, a daughter of Mike and Nadine Kirkwood, qualified for Stage 2 after firing a 3-under 285 at Stage 1, which took place Aug. 18-21 at Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore and Palmer Courses) in Rancho Mirage, Calif., and Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, Calif. She tied for 51st and the top 100 advanced.
It’s the second time Kirkwood has reached Stage 2. She did it last fall, but did not qualify for the next step — which is the Q-Series, the final stage of qualifying for the LPGA Tour. She hopes that experience will benefit her this time.
“Now, I have a whole year of professional golf under my belt, which is huge,” she said. “I definitely have more of a comfort level. I didn’t know what to expect last year and how it all works. When you stand back and look at it, the whole tournament defines my next year. I know how to prepare now and there’s more familiarity and that creates more of a comfort level with this whole process.”
When Kirkwood takes part in Stage 2, she hopes to advance to the Q-Series, which is held over eight rounds in consecutive weeks. It takes place Dec. 1-4 at Magnolia Grove (Crossings and Falls Courses) in Mobile, Ala. The second week is Dec. 8-11 at Highland Oaks (Highlands and Marshwood Courses) in Dothan, Ala. She will find out the cut once percentages are calculated just before Stage 2 starts. However, she won’t keep her eyes on the leaderboard.
“I have learned over the years it’s not beneficial to me and how I play golf to think about that,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about playing the golf course. Then, you add up the numbers at the end and see what happens. After that last round, I will think about it all then. Otherwise, I am just focusing on my gameplan and creating my own bubble and going from there.”
Kirkwood spent most of the year playing on the Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA. She had conditional status for that tour, but she was able to play in seven tournaments.
“I got a lot of good experience. I didn’t play the way I’d like to all the time, but, for going through the process of being a pro golfer, I learned more this year. It was a learning and growing year,” said Kirkwood, who competed in some Women’s All Pro Tour events as well. “In this game, I can play great golf and play a perfect round in my eyes and still not win. That’s just the level of competition I am facing. At the end of the day, you almost have to remove yourself from the leaderboard, essentially, and just evaluate yourself.”
Having conditional status meant that Kirkwood might not know when she’d get the chance to compete until days before a tournament.
“I was on a priority list. Depending on field size or maybe if some golfers higher on the list wanted to play, that’d bump us all down the list. There are all kinds of different variables,” she said. “There have been times where I had just a couple days’ notice where I was in a tournament and had to figure out how to get there. That’s stressful in and of itself.”
Kirkwood learned quickly that being your own travel agent can be challenging.
“The hardest adjustment is planning the travel and finding flights and booking flights, hotels and rental cars. Sometimes, the easy part of a tournament is going out and playing,” she said. “It’s kind of crazy. I am very close with my family, so learning how to miss out on some things being away so much was an adjustment. Facetime has been the greatest thing for me in that regard.”
Kirkwood’s family is hosting a golf scramble benefit event to help defray some of her costs on Oct. 2 at Green Meadows Golf Course.
“Part of being a professional golfer is that it’s very expensive, in terms of flight and hotels and everything,” she said. “We’ve put that event together and, hopefully, we’ll have some fun and raise money to help cover some of my golf and travel expenses. Even if you don’t want to golf, you can still participate.”
