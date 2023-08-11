It’s been a busy spring and summer for Marissa Kirkwood.
Fall should be pretty hectic, too.
For a professional golfer, though, that’s a good sign.
Kirkwood, a 2016 Neshannock High graduate, continues to make progress on the links. This year, the Kent State product is enjoying her first full season golfing on the Epson Tour, the official developmental golf tour of the LPGA Tour.
Last year, Kirkwood had conditional status, which meant she wasn’t sure if she’d get a chance to participate in Epson Tour events until close to start, depending upon the golfers on the priority list.
“This year, I have not had to worry about that. It’s been good,” she said.
That meant her tournament workload has increased. Already, she’s participated in more than double (14) the number of events from last year, with more lined up through the fall. While that’s been good, it’s been a challenge, too.
“I’ve been traveling quite a bit,” she said. “This year is the first time I’ve played in tournaments three or four weeks in a row. It took some adapting to get used to it. When you’re playing back-to-back tournaments like that, it’s physically taxing, but mentally taxing as well. Whether you played good or bad the week before, you had to get that out of your system quickly and get ready for the next week.”
The travel is a grind, too. In one four-week stretch, Kirkwood had to play in two events in Florida, then drive to North Carolina, then turn around and go to Battle Creek, Mich.
“Going to Michigan, I was at least able to stop at home in New Castle for a day, then head out to Battle Creek,” she said. “Getting used to all that travel was a big adjustment this year.”
Recovering from left thumb surgery in January has been another obstacle for Kirkwood, who lives in Florida during the winter months.
“Being down in Florida after my surgery, it helped me do rehab and work my way back into golf. I knew I could get out and practice and play and get ready for tournament play,” she said. “I would say I am about 90 percent now. At first, it was very weird gripping a club because the swelling was still there. I had to readjust how I practiced and practice smarter. I knew I couldn’t stand on the driving range and hit balls for four hours. I had to focus on quality over quantity. I did a lot of putting, short game work and started doing one-handed drills with my right hand. That kind of helped my swing with the tendencies I have, so it was a little bit of a blessing in disguise there.”
During the warm-weather seasons, Kirkwood stays in Lawrence County with her parents, Mike and Nadine.
“Last year was my first full winter staying in Fort Myers. It was really beneficial. Even though it’s technically my offseason time, I was able to get out and practice when I wanted, create a little schedule for myself and didn’t have to let the weather dictate it,” she said. “Most of our events now are in the northeastern area, so they are easy for me to drive there and back from New Castle. I get to save some money by staying at home, too, so that makes it a little easier.”
Kirkwood heads to California soon, though, to participate in the LPGA Q School Stage I on Aug. 28-31 in Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, Calif.) and Indian Wells Country Club (Indian Wells, Calif.). Stage II at Plantation Golf and Country Club (Venice, Fla.) from Oct. 17-20. Kirkwood has advanced to Stage II the past two years.
“There’s definitely a level of comfort knowing the courses and having played them already. There’s not a lot of going into the week trying to prepare to play the course and figure out what clubs you need to hit where,” she said. “There’s not a lot of homework, in that sense. It’s about just mentally being in the right spot and letting go and thinking about playing golf. Golf is the easy part; it’s mentally getting in the right frame of mind that is the challenge. This is a very unique process. You can’t get too down on yourself. You can’t get too high, either. Golf is very humbling in that way.”
Kirkwood hopes her experience pays off this fall. She tied for 49th at the IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in March. She has come close to making other cuts as well.
“Looking at how I have handled things this year, I have gotten used to it and figured out my routine. This tour is so competitive. I am literally playing against the best players in the world,” she said. “Every week, you have to show up and have your best game. We’re playing some difficult courses and, if you don’t have it 100 percent, the golf course will punish you.
“That being said, you can play a lot better than your score reflects. There are times I played pretty solid golf, but just didn’t shoot the number to make the cut or make the leaderboard. That’s probably the biggest thing to get into your mind,” she continued. “I am always working on each part of my game and I have improved. Each course is different and requires different things, though. There are so many adjustments you have to make and, sometimes, you have to make them on the fly — like the wind direction changes or there are gusts of wind. Different things come up that are out of my control that I have to be aware of make those adjustments.
“Anytime I get to go and compete, I always get excited, though. When I compete, it’s almost like a switch flips for me. It’s so fun to compete and try to put up the best score I can. Yeah, I am playing against 150-some girls in each tournament, but, really, I’m playing the golf course and that’s the opponent I really have to focus on.”
