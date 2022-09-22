It's never too early to start thinking playoffs.
This week, there are several key matchups around the county that will help separate the contenders from the pretenders.
In the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference, heavyweights Beaver Falls and Neshannock will collide on the Lancers' home field. Neshannock is the lone undefeated school from the county.
Laurel will visit Union in a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference encounter. Plenty is at stake in this battle, including county bragging rights and an early leg up in the conference standings.
CENTRAL VALLEY (1-0, 4-0) AT NEW CASTLE (0-1, 1-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference clash.
The Red Hurricane has lost three in a row following a 49-0 season-opening home win over Class 1A member Summit Academy. Last week, New Castle dropped a 52-14 road decision to West Allegheny in conference action.
"We're progressing," first-year 'Canes coach Stacy Robinson said. "We're taking one step forward and two steps back. We're playing good in spurts. But, playing good in spurts isn't going to cut it."
The Warriors, who are ranked fourth in the PIAA Class 4A rankings as recognized by PennLive, are outscoring their opponents, 46.5-16. Last week, Central Valley defeated Chartiers Valley, 58-13.
The Warriors are the two-time defending WPIAL and PIAA champion, both years coming in Class 3A before moving up to Class 4A this season. They have a 31-game winning streak, dating back to a 21-14 loss to Wyoming in the Class 3A championship game in 2019.
"They are as good as advertised; they have a steady program," Robinson said. "It's going to be a tough task. I hope we're up for it."
New Castle managed just 10 yards of total offense in the first half last week against the Indians.
"We have to play better on both sides of the ball Friday night," Robinson said. "We can't afford any turnovers and we have to be solid in all three phases of the game."
The matchup against Central Valley is a "Gold Star Game". "Players from both teams will be assuming the identities of Gold Star military heroes. The 'Canes' Kyrell Harris will assume the identity of Albert Gettings, who was killed in Fallujah.
"It's a great honor," Robinson said. "I'm just trying to get the point across to our kids of how special this is.
"They're young. The sacrifice that has been made from our military. It's an honor to be a part of something like that and we look forward to participating in it."
LAUREL (0-0, 2-1) AT UNION (1-0, 3-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference battle.
Both teams enter this key conference clash flying high. The Spartans are coming off a bye last week, while the Scotties rolled to a 46-7 conference road win over Shenango.
"We would have loved to play last week. But, we can't control that," Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. "We just have to accept it and we made the most out of the week.
"We tried to conduct business as usual. The kids are excited to play this week."
Landon Smith paces Laurel in rushing with 401 yards on 44 carries. He has scored eight touchdowns as well.
Braylon Thomas guides the potent Union attack, rushing for 499 yards on 61 carries. He is 22 of 44 through the air for 329 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. Thomas also has scored five touchdowns and added three two-point conversions.
"They have a lot of good athletes," Cooper said of Union. "They're playing great defense and they have big-play threats.
"Union is a good football team. We're looking forward to a good football game."
Union has won three straight games since a season-opening 31-18 loss to Canton.
"We're trying to figure out what our identity is," first-year Scotties coach Kim Niedbala said. "We've been able to make a few long runs, which has helped immensely; that doesn't happen every week. We're still trying to figure out everything."
Laurel's lone blemish was a 41-34 double-overtime loss at Neshannock in a nonconference battle.
"They're a very talented team," Niedbala said. "They're winners. They know how to win. They've won a lot in the past. It will definitely be a great challenge for us."
Both coaches made it clear what it will take to achieve victory Friday night.
"We have to limit their big-play threats," Cooper said. "They've been scoring on drives of a couple of plays. We have to control it offensively."
Said Niedbala, "We're going to have to be able to control their offense. They do a little bit of everything. They can throw it and run it. We'll have to make them earn it. Defensively, we'll have to be able to tackle. That's going to be a major key for us."
Laurel has dominated the series in recent history, going 14-3 against Union since 1995 in head-to-head matchups.
BEAVER FALLS (1-0, 3-1) AT NESHANNOCK (1-0, 4-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference tilt.
Seven Lancers carried the ball last week in a 48-20 road win over Western Beaver. Neshannock lost one of its key ball carriers — Peyton Weaver — a couple of weeks ago to a season-ending leg injury. The Lancers are listed as a team to watch in the PIAA Class 2A rankings as recognized by PennLive.
"Any time you go down to Industry and play Western Beaver it's going to be a tough trip," Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. "They jumped out early on us. Our guys are in very good shape. They kept pounding away and we took control in the third quarter.
"Matt Ioanilli has taken the majority of the carries. Jackson Billyk has done a really good job of filing in. They have been a good 1-2 punch. Patrick Argiro got a few carries against Western Beaver. Everyone is chipping in and picking up the slack."
Neshannock quarterback Jonny Huff leads the way, rushing for 730 yards on 72 carries. He also is 31 of 62 through the air for 370 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
"Jonny is doing a great job at quarterback," Mozzocio said. "He's been a great field general up to this point; doing all the things you need to do.
"He has really exploded running the ball. He showed a little of what he can do throwing the ball against Western Beaver. He made some really nice passes for us."
Beaver Falls is riding a two-game winning streak, owning victories over Knoch (44-6) and New Brighton (48-0) in that stretch.
"They have a really good football team," Mozzocio said of Beaver Falls. "Their quarterback is a really good player. He's a vet and he can throw and run. He makes a lot of things happen.
"They have a really good running back and fullback. Both of those kids run hard for them. They do a great job hitting the holes. They'll be a handful to tackle. They're big up front. It will be a big challenge for us."
Mozzocio pointed out what his team needs to do in order to be successful against the Tigers.
"We don't want to turn the ball over," he said. "We want to play flawlessly. Turnovers can kill you. Special teams will be big.
"We have to tackle. We have to make sure we tackle and make them earn everything they get."
Beaver Falls is ranked 10th in the PIAA Class 2A rankings as recognized by PennLive.
SHENANGO (0-1, 0-4) AT ROCHESTER (1-0, 2-1), 7 P.M., FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference battle.
The Wildcats struggled last week, dropping a 46-7 home decision to Union.
The Rams, who are coached by Shenango graduate Gene Matsook, cruised to a 57-20 win over Summit Academy.
Hunter Lively leads the Wildcats in rushing with 207 yards on 55 carries. Shenango quarterback Sam Patton is 30 of 65 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The Wildcats are bidding for their first win over the Rams since a 35-6 decision in 2015.
MOHAWK (0-1, 0-2) AT NEW BRIGHTON (0-1, 0-4), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.
The Warriors battled Riverside for four quarters last week and came up on the short end of a 32-28 decision. The Panthers took the lead for good with less than 10 seconds remaining in the contest.
Justin Boston has rushed for 176 yards on 43 carries for Mohawk. He has four touchdowns as well, three of which came last week.
The Lions have been outscored by a combined count of 212-20. Their closest game was a 41-0 loss to Hopewell.
SHARON (1-1, 2-2) AT WILMINGTON (2-1, 3-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, Region 3-2A/3A clash.
The Greyhounds, who are listed as a team to watch in the PIAA Class 2A rankings as recognized by PennLive, pulled out another win late last week. Wilmington trailed 14-0 after three quarters, only to rally for a 22-21 region road victory over Hickory. It's the second time this season the Greyhounds have used a fourth-quarter rally to win. Wilmington defeated Greenville, 14-7, after trailing 7-0 through three periods.
Greyhounds quarterback Tuff McConahy hit Buddah Book on a 7-yard scoring pass on fourth-and-goal to close last week's deficit to 21-20 with nine seconds left. Tyler Mikulin's two-point conversion proved to be the winning markers for the Greyhounds.
Three of Wilmington's first four games have come on the road.
Sharon has yet to win a game against Wilmington on the Greyhounds' home field in 11 tries. The Tigers have won District 10 playoff games at Wilmington, though.
ELLWOOD CITY (0-1, 1-3) AT WESTERN BEAVER (0-1, 3-1), 12:30 p.m. SATURDAY
This is a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle. It was originally scheduled to be played on the Wolverines' home field. However, the new turf being installed isn't done and the game was moved to the Golden Beavers' field.
The Wolverines managed just five first downs and 97 yards of total offense last week in a 28-0 loss to Freedom. The Bulldogs rolled up 416 yards of offense against Ellwood City.
The Golden Beavers dropped a 48-20 decision to Neshannock last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.