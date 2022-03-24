HERSHEY — It took the Kennedy Catholic High girls basketball program 21 years to return to a PIAA championship game.
It took Northumberland Christian School three years to win its first commonwealth crown.
"They've been here many times, but we told the girls it doesn't matter. We're a good basketball team, and we can go out there and we can handle this team if we play our basketball," related Northumberland Christian School coach Jeff Ulmer.
Emily Garvin garnered a game-high 35 points, and the District 4 Lady Warriors won their school's first state championship via a 66-54 victory over Kennedy Catholic on Thursday.
Twenty-one years ago to the day Kennedy (Christian) Catholic claimed Mercer County's lone girls PIAA basketball championship.
Thursday afternoon at the GIANT Center, the Lady Golden Eagles erupted from an early deficit and assumed a 36-31 margin at intermission. However, Northumberland Christian School had been in a similar situation just days earlier and utilized that experience.
"The thing I challenged (the Lady Warriors) with at the beginning of the game was,'They haven't seen your heart, they haven't seen your defensive tenacity, and when they do see that, they're gonna step back in awe' — and they did," Ulmer related.
"We just challenged 'em. We were down seven at halftime to Williamsburg in the last game," Ulmer continued. "So we said, 'Look, we're only down by five, so you've gotta go out and do the same thing you did at Williamsburg,' and we did."
With Garvin scoring 10 points, Northumberland Christian School surged to deadlocks at 36 and 38. Her free throw with five minutes left in the 3rd period put Northumberland Christian School ahead 39-38. Kennedy, conversely missed 11 of its first 13 floor shots during the quarter and shot 7 for 27 during the 2nd half.
A pivotal point occurred with 1:41 remaining in the third quarter with the Lady Warriors leading 49-40. Garvin drew her fourth personal foul, but she still was standing at game's end in celebration.
"I really had to pull off on defense 'cause I couldn't pick up any more fouls, so Eden Treas took the top of our defense and helped out and I pulled back a little bit," explained Garvin, who will continue her education and cage career at Grove City College.
Down by five points twice in the first frame, Kennedy Catholic copped its initial lead (20-18) 11 ticks into the second stanza on Bellah DiNardo's pair of free throws.
With 4:53 remaining to intermission Garvin got her third personal foul diving for a loose ball; subsequently Paris Gilmore's pair of freebies gave the Lady Golden Eagles a 25-23 edge.
Kennedy Catholic continued capitalizing, maintaining a 36-31 margin at intermission led by Layke Fields' 11 points and six rebounds, DiNardo's dozen points, four assists and three rebounds, Gilmore's seven points and four assists, and Monique Vincent's two triples.
Frosh Fields finished with a team-high 21-point, 12-rebound double-double.
But, despite 3 fouls apiece on Garvin and Emma Ulmer the Lady Warriors were within two possessions at halftime. Garvin gobbled up more than half of Northumberland Christian School's floor shots (15) and scored more then half its points (19).
During the second half, however, Kennedy Catholic connected only only 1 of 11 attempts from beyond the arc and ended 4 for 17 (19 for 55 overall). Garvin (9 for 20) and Anna Ulmer (6 for 11) paced Northumberland Christian School as the Lady Warriors went 19 for 47 from the field. Also, Garvin's 16-for-23 free-throw marksmanship out-did Kennedy Catholic's 12-for-15 accuracy. Northumberland Christian School ended 22 for 33 from the line — 10 for 16 during the final frame. Northumberland Christian School ended with 8 turnovers, two fewer than Kennedy.
"I thought we played a decent first half ... but we came out very sluggish in the second half," commenced Kennedy Catholic mentor Justin Magestro. "To (NCS's) credit they hit some really big shots. Garvin is just an absolutely phenomenal player. She's strong, she's headsy,' and she singlehandedly hurt us just about the entire game."
Northumberland Christian School (26-3) was led by Garvin, who grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, secured six steals, and dished out a game-high eight assists; Anna Ulmer (17 points, 9 rebounds), and Emma Ulmer (6 points, 5 rebounds).
"My hat goes off to (the Lady Warriors), but I'm very proud of my girls," Magestro emphasized. "I'm very proud of our community, I'm very proud of Kennedy Catholic. We just couldn't get the job done, and (the Lady Warriors) made some big shots. They had a good day, and when you make shots you win games, and they did that
"We hang our hat on our defense, but I just think they played very well. They hit big shots, and Garvin was very good," Magestro praised.
In addition to Fields, DiNardo (14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists), Gilmore (10 points, 4 assists), and Vincent (trio of treys for 9 points) keyed Kennedy Catholic (25-2). Gilmore was limited to 25 minutes owing to what Magestro termed "an equipment issue," and she ultimately was DQ'd on personals with 1:41 remaining.
Magestro saluted his seniors, DiNardo, AJ Jones and Sophia Lombardi.
"I can't enough about (the seniors) ... all three of them have been like daughters to me. Bellah is gonna be very sadly missed. She's a 'bulldog.' She brings it every day. She's gonna have a great college career, and I'm gonna miss her on and off the court ... AJ Jones is our 'Mother Hen,' she kept this team together; she really did everything by example and by vocalizing. That part I'm gonna miss. She's a great teammate and she held the team together. ... Sophia Lombardi, what a great kid! Coach (Joe) Lombardi's daughter. ... she took a different role and she embraced that role to make the team better and herself better. She was always worried about the team first. She's a winner in life.
"All three of them are great student-athletes, and all three of them have big stages ahead of them," Magestro praised. "They started a legacy of gettin' us down here, and hopefully for the next several years we can come back and have a different results at the end of the day."
Summarizing the season, Magestro said, "We're gonna build off of this. It's special just to get here. We have three huge seniors we'll lose, but we have a lot of young kids who'll use this as a valuable learning lesson — that you've gotta play thirty-two minutes in order to win a state championship. But this will motivate us to get back here, and I promise you we'll be hungrier tryin' to get back here next year."
