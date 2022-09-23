Jordan Keller helped the Ellwood City Lincoln golf team cruise to a victory against Laurel on Thursday.
Keller carded a three-under 33 to help lead the Wolverines to a 207-221 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 back nine at Del Mar Golf Course.
Ellwood City Lincoln’s Colton Crizer and Carson Cappello both shot a 43. Mady McCommons and Mitch Covert contributed a 44 for the Wolverines (8-5 section, 7-5 overall).
Caleb Gilmore and Eli Bintrim each notched a 40 to lead Laurel (6-7, 5-7). Seth Smith was next with 44, Greg Preisser added 47 and Johnny Andre shot a 50.
Shenango prevails
Jake Natale fired a 40 to pace the Wildcats to a 218-231 Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Ben Santangelo supplied a 42 for Shenango (8-4, 8-4) and Gavin Bruce chipped in with a 43. Joe Campoli collected a 46 and Daniel DePaolo delivered a 47.
Volleyball
Neshannock sweeps
The Lady Lancers swept Mohawk in Section 1-2A action after three games 25-10, 25-11, 25-11.
Jenna Glies scored 18 points, five of those being aces, and had seven digs for Neshannock. Mairan Haggerty had 14 kills for the Lady Lancers.
Neshannock’s junior varsity team defeated Mohawk, 2-0.
Shenango victorious
The Lady Wildcats picked up a Section 1-2A victory against Riverside after three sets 25-6, 25-8, 25-8.
Emilee Fedrizzi produced eight service points and seven kills for Shenango while Kylee Rubin contributed six aces and five kills.
The Shenango junior varsity team was also victorious against Riverside, 2-0.
Union rolls
The Lady Scots defeated Rochester for a Section 1-1A victory after three games 25-11, 25-9, 25-10.
Elise Booker had six kills and 13 digs for Union (5-0, 7-0). Kayla Fruehstorfer served five aces while Isabell King produced three kills and seven digs for the Lady Scots.
Zoe Lepri had three kills, Kelly Clever notched four blocks and four kills and Ella Casalandra contributed nine assists for Union.
Union’s junior varsity team won in two games 25-21, 26-24.
Union’s Olivia Benedict led the junior varsity team with four kills and nine digs.
Wilmington SUFFERS SETBACK
The Lady Greyhounds went the distances against Titusville but came up short after five sets 15-25, 19-25, 28-26, 25-21, 15-17.
Kara Haines and Maelee Whiting grabbed four and six kills, respectively, for Wilmington. Chloe Krarup scored 10 points and had eight digs, Makenna Black supplied nine digs and eight points and Alexis Boyer posted eight digs for the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilmington’s junior varsity team lost in two games 24-26, 10-25.
New Castle holds on
The Lady ‘Canes held on to pick up their first Section 4-3A victory against Lincoln Park after five games 13-25, 16-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-6.
Jori Malone led New Castle (1-4, 3-4) with 10 kills and five saves. New Castle’s Raegan Hudson picked up six kills, five saves and three digs while Jayden Hawkins made five kills and three saves.
Leah Wallace contributed five kills, six aces, four saves and four blocks for the Lady ‘Canes. Aaryn McCarter slammed four kills and five aces, Olivia Hood produced three saves and three digs and Allie Choppy posted eight saves for New Castle.
Boys soccer
Greyhounds edge foe
Joe Saterlee scored the game’s lone goal to lift Wilmington to a 1-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over Mercer.
Beckett Miller picked up the assist.
Skyler Sloan made six saves in net to preserve the shutout.
