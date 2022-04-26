The Shenango High baseball team had a repeat victory against Laurel on Tuesday thanks again to Tyler Kamerer.
Kamerer belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning to break a tie, allowing the Wildcats to defeat the Spartans, 3-1, in a WPIAL Section 2-2A home game.
“I’m just trying to do what’s best for my team and get us on the board,” Kamerer said. “Get a good comfortable lead for my pitchers and make them comfortable. I think that’s going to get our confidence up. Our hitting was slow at the beginning of the year but now it’s really picking up. I think it’s going to be good like this the rest of the year.”
“He’s special,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said of Kamerer. “Let me tell you what T.K. did all winter. We had winter workouts, he never missed one workout and when he left there there was sweat pouring off him. There are a lot of young men that have the talent but don’t have the will and desire to put in the work during the offseason.
“Champions are made in the offseason. They’re rewarded and congratulated on game day. That’s why T.K. is what he is because of his work ethic and his natural ability. There’re a lot players that have the gift but they don’t have the work ethic and desire that this young man has. That’s why he’s special.”
Logan Ayres (3-1) took the loss. He gave up two hits, three runs — two earned — with five walks and seven strikeouts.
“Logan is a bulldog, he really is,” Laurel coach Gene DiGennaro said. “He’s a competitor. He looks to compete each and every pitch and just keeps improving daily. He’ll do whatever we ask of him. A true leader.
“We’ll digest (the loss) tonight. Coaches and I will talk throughout the evening but again in baseball there’s nothing you can do. We have to put it behind us, we have to keep climbing. There’s no looking back, there’s only looking ahead. When you look back you’re going to get caught. Our eyes are focused in front of us looking for a new day, a new opportunity to get better.”
Laurel and Shenango (7-3 overall, 6-3 section) had four hits apiece.
Braeden D’Angelo (2-2) picked up the win. He pitched five innings and relinquished three hits, one run — earned — and had five strikeouts.
“My big motto is you got to pitch to contact,” D’Angelo said. “For the last two years we’ve played phenomenal defense every game I’ve pitched. Honestly, that’s the way I’m going to continue to throw because if it worked all last year it’s going to work this year.”
Zach Herb came on in relief in the sixth inning to hold the Spartans (7-2, 6-2) at bay after Kamerer’s home run.
“That was my job all last year just come in and blow by them,” Herb said. “Just get it done. T.K.’s just the best player in Pennsylvania, he’s great.”
D’Angelo and Herb, both juniors, described the day on the mound as simply, “Junior day.”
“Ed Urian called a masterful game,” Kelly said. “His last call, a curveball, to end the game on a strikeout was iconic.”
Laurel’s Michael Pasquarello grabbed the first and only tally of the game for Laurel in the third inning after D’Angelo threw a wild pitch allowing him to score.
Shenango’s Sam Patton, who was pinch running for Herb, tied the game at one in the fourth inning when he scored after an error.
