The Shenango High baseball team had a stellar week, most of that is thanks to senior Tyler Kamerer.
Kamerer, known as “T.K.”, put the first runs on the board against Laurel after belting a two-run home run to lead to a 12-2 victory on April 25. Laurel was undefeated prior to the game.
The next day seemed like déjà vu with Kamerer knocking another one out of the park to plate two more runs against Laurel and secure the win, 3-1.
“Those were good games for us as a team. Laurel was in first place and to sweep them just felt really good,” Kamerer said. “It gave us good momentum going into this next week, we’re looking to carry it through this whole season. We beat Laurel pretty good the first game and then we had all the confidence to carry it into the second game. Hitting was a little slow but all it took was a couple of big plays, good outings from our pitchers and we got the W.”
After a 9-8 victory over Beaver on April 29 and a 25-0 win over Aliquippa the next day, Kamerer had three triples, two homers, 13 RBIs and batted .714 in those four games alone. Kamerer would reach base 12 times out of his 16 appearances at plate for the week.
“Beaver was a 4A school, really good school, really good baseball team. That was a big one for us to get our confidence up and beat a good, big school. It felt pretty good,” Kamerer said. “Aliquippa’s not the best team but we like to keep our intensity up in every game.”
For his efforts, Kamerer was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“I think he’s the best hitter in the WPIAL,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said of Kamerer. “I’m an old guy and I’ve been around the game of baseball for 50 years as a player and as a coach. I’ve never seen a player have a week that he had last week. Never. He is the Barry Bonds of high school baseball right now. He’s making teams throw the ball over the plate, if they don’t he’ll take a walk and if they do he just wrecks it.”
A son of Terry and Michelle Kamerer, the Shenango slugger has played baseball since the age of five and takes a different approach to batting practice.
“Whenever I take batting practice I don’t try to hit the ball over the fence,” Kamerer said. “I try and stay up the middle, right field. Just work on hitting the ball hard and low and it’ll carry me in the game.”
The Wildcats were fortunate enough to have the Shenango Recreation Center built this year to help with indoor practices. The spring season saw many postponements for the Wildcats and Kamerer commented on how the recreation center has helped the team.
“It’s really good for us,” Kamerer said. “Last year, if we got rained out we wouldn’t have practice; we would just take the day off. This year if we cancelled, we’d go in there get our swings in, get our infield work in. Stuff like that keeps us in good baseball shape.”
Next autumn, Kamerer will attend Chipola Junior College in Florida and play baseball there at the collegiate level.
Kamerer commented on his individual strengths.
“I like being a leader, setting examples for younger kids, trying to play the game the right way with class,” Kamerer said. “I think I hit the ball really well this year.”
Kamerer said he looks to improve his throwing ability across the diamond.
“I think we’re really strong hitting right now,” Kamerer said. “We’ve got a really good pitching staff. Some of the best pitchers in the section with Tino (Campoli), Zach (Herb) and Braeden (D’Angelo). We’ve got to get better at base running and fielding.”
Kamerer exclusively plays shortstop for Shenango. He said he feels comfortable in both offensive and defensive positions but is more comfortable at bat.
“He’s a more mature player,” Kelly said. “He’s been a star since he’s been a ninth-grader but his maturity as a baseball player has developed each year to the extent that now he doesn’t make the type of mental errors at the plate that he maybe did as a freshman and a sophomore. What I mean by that is he’s disciplined at a plate. As a freshman and a sophomore he may chase some pitches out of the zone but he doesn’t do that anymore. He makes them throw it over the plate. He is the closest thing to Barry Bonds that I’ve seen in a high school baseball uniform.”
Mental toughness is a cornerstone philosophy of Kelly’s coaching style in baseball and Kamerer commented on it.
“Baseball is a game of failure,” Kamerer said. “You got to have mental toughness if you want to succeed in baseball. Three out of 10 times you’re in the hall of fame, right? Being mentally tough, you make an error, throw it out the window. You got to look forward. You can’t succeed in this game without mental toughness.”
Kamerer praised Coach Kelly.
“He’s overall just a great guy. He can makes friends with anyone, he’s really friendly,” Kamerer said. “He’s probably the best coach I’ve ever had just with his leadership. He gets us motivated, gets up pumped up before the games, scouts the other teams, gets us ready for the next week and gets us a real good scouting report. He’s just one of the best.”
Kamerer has some goals for his senior season on the diamond: Match what the Wildcats did last year and make it better, a repeat victory at the WPIAL championship and a return to Penn State and take home PIAA gold instead of silver this time.
“There are some players that are so skillful, that as a coach, don’t over coach them,” Kelly said on what he learned from coaching Kamerer. “Be hands off. When you got a great player the last thing you want to do is over coach them. I’ve learned with T.K. that he’s such a great player to be more hands off, trust me. He’s pretty much on his own in every game and that’s what I’ve learned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.