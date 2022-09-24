The Mohawk High girls soccer team continues to roll.
Alexa Kadilak scored off a rebound in overtime to lift the Lady Warriors to a 1-0 overtime verdict over host Riverside in a WPIAL Section 3-1A contest.
Mohawk’s Natalie Quear attempted a shot and the Lady Panthers keeper made the save. But, Kadilak followed it up with a shot and she netted the winning marker. Quear earned the assist on the goal.
The Lady Warriors (4-1 section, 6-4 overall) have won four straight matches, all by shutout.
Abi Boehning recorded 15 shots to preserve the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.