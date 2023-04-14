Softball has grown exponentially in Lawrence County in the past several years. This year, many local teams have a large amount of young players joining their rosters.
With so many players and only nine positions on the diamond, not everyone is assured game time. Neshannock High coach Jackie Lash decided to mend that issue by organizing a junior varsity round robin tournament with five teams that have large rosters.
The tournament will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with a one hour and thirty minute time limit and a 15 minute intermission between games. The five teams that will compete in the junior varsity tournament are Neshannock, Laurel, Mohawk, Union and Riverside.
The Lady Lancers have 21 players on their roster.
“I keep 15 basically dressed for varsity and six for JV only and some of that are crossovers,” Lash said. “I would say sometime in about August or September, I did a lot of talking with my ADs and principal Mr. (Luca) Passarelli. We knew there were probably going to be 20-25 girls coming out for the team this year. There’s concern about play time. If you think about last year’s schedule, our games ended up being three or five innings. It’s hard to fit kids in innings three to five at length.”
Lash said that athletic director, Ed Frye, found some teams locally and she initially began talks with Mohawk and Laurel coaches, Hank Pezzuolo and Frank Duddy.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “With the number of girls Jackie has, Frank has and we have, with the 20 girls, it’s tough when you’re playing nine or 10 girls. It gives the JV players an opportunity to perform. Also, as a head coach, we can evaluate their progress as well because they’re practicing very hard to try and get on the field and earn a spot.”
Mohawk and Union also have 21 players on their rosters.
“I think that it’s a great idea,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “The kids put in the time, but in high school you turn around and you put the best nine on the field. Sometimes, the others don’t get a chance to get in there.”
Laurel has 20 players on their roster.
“Softball in our area seems to be really taking off in the last couple of years,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “Some of these smaller schools are getting bigger rosters. The numbers are there. I’d like to see, honestly and I don’t know if we can pull it off, but I’d like to see a dedicated JV program. We’ll get a couple of JV innings after a game. Or, if we play a bigger school on a Saturday, we’ll play varsity and JV after.
“If we can get enough bodies to have a dedicated JV schedule then that would be fantastic. I don’t know if that’s anywhere in the near future, but that’s something I’d like to see.”
Lash is hoping to expand this junior varsity tournament and hold one the next weekend as well.
“There’s no seeding and brackets. It’s, ‘Hey, each game will play everybody else,’” Lash said. “I’m really hoping we can do it the next weekend as well. It helps you see too who you have and what they can do for you. Maybe they end up working a varsity game because of game time performance. Sometimes you don’t get to see that in a practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.