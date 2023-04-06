Hunter Jones delivered for the Wilmington High baseball team Wednesday.
Jones recorded three hits, including the game-winner in the fifth inning, to pace the Greyhounds to a 6-5 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road decision over Mercer.
Jones posted a two-run triple with one out to put Wilmington up 6-5 in the top of the fifth with one out. He also knocked in three runs.
Jones (2-0) also earned the win in relief. He pitched three innings, giving up no hits and no runs with no walks and three strikeouts.
“Hunter was fantastic, all around. He started as our DH and he had all hard-hit balls,” Wilmington coach James Geramita said. “He came in (to pitch) when we were losing. He pitched very well, hitting his spots.
“He was very good with his offspeed; he was in total control.”
Wilmington recorded nine hits. Rocky Serafino supplied two hits for the winners.
The Greyhounds scored two runs in the first, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Mercer tallied two markers in the third and three in the fourth.
Wilmington will play at Hickory on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley 7,
Ellwood City 6
The Wolverines’ comeback bid fell short in a Section 1-3A road loss to the Quakers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (0-4 section, 1-5 overall) trailed 7-4 after five innings, before tallying solo markers in the sixth and seventh innings to lose by one.
The Wolverines banged out 12 hits, led by Jordan Keller and Chase Wilson with three apiece.
Will Nardone took the loss. Nardone started and tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering 11 hits and six runs — all earned — with four walks and three strikeouts.
Quaker Valley (2-2, 3-2) scored two runs in the first, four in the second and one more in the fifth.
Ellwood City collected a run in the first, two in the third, and one each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Softball
Ellwood City 4,
Mohawk 3
The Lady Wolverines rallied in the sixth inning to knock off the visiting Lady Warriors in a Section 2-3A matchup.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-1, 3-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 4-2 lead.
Mohawk (0-2, 3-2) recorded 10 hits, led by Aricka Young with four and Alivia Hare with two.
Reagan Magno (1-1) took the loss in relief. Magno tossed one inning, giving up two hits and three runs — two earned — with two walks and no strikeouts.
Gigi Cowher started for Mohawk. Cowher pitched five innings, allowing one hit and two runs — one earned — with a walk and five strikeouts.
Ellwood City managed just three hits and Mohawk committed two errors. The Lady Warriors walked just three batters.
Gabrielle Kalantzis drove in two runs for the Lady Wolverines.
Amber McQuiston went the distance to pick up the win. McQuiston surrendered 10 hits and three runs — all unearned — with no walks and two strikeouts.
Ellwood City scored a run in the first and three in the sixth.
Mohawk plated two tallies in the fifth and one in the seventh.
The Lady Warriors are back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Shenango.
Union 10,
New Castle 9
The Lady Scots scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on an error to knock off the host Lady ‘Canes in a nonsection matchup.
“Everyone contributed in some way, shape or form,” New Castle coach Laurie Lidak said. “They put their heart and soul into it and we came up short.”
The Lady ‘Canes recorded 11 hits. Olivia Hood and Miley Anderson led the attack with three hits apiece.
Hood also belted a home run and drove in three runs.
Neena Flora collected two hits for the hosts.
Morgan Piatt (1-4) took the loss. Piatt went the distance, allowing eight hits and 10 runs — seven earned — with four walks and five strikeouts.
Mia Preuhs delivered a home run and two total hits for Union. Bella Cameron added two hits as well for the victors.
Preuhs (3-1) picked up the win in relief. She worked two innings and struck out eight batters.
New Castle collected two runs in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Union plated four markers in the first, five in the sixth and one in the seventh.
New Castle will meet Wilmington on the road at 5 p.m. Thursday. It’s the completion of a suspended game. It will resume in the bottom of the second inning with two outs, with the Lady ‘Canes holding a 1-0 lead.
