HERSHEY — Shenango High’s Connor Jeffcoat set the pace for local runners at the PIAA Cross Country Championship on Saturday.
Jeffcoat crossed the line in a county-best 33rd place in the boys Class 1A race in 18:17.4. The event was held at Hershey’s Parkview Course.
“We were hoping for a medal, but to finish in the top 50 was more than we could have asked for,” Wildcats coach Chris Thompson said. “He had a great season. To finish that high in the state meet was great.
“He was kind of boxed in in the first mile. He had a little trouble maneuvering around the first mile. Once he got past that first mile, he kind of settled in. We were happy with how he ran.”
The top 25 places earn a medal.
“You’re running against the best in the state,” New Castle coach Jeff Shaftic said. “To get into the top 25 is quite an accomplishment.”
Shaftic noted the conditions were a bit out of character for an early November race.
“The conditions were not bad,” he said. “We got a little bit of rain, which nobody expected.
“With those varying temperatures, you think you can do what you’ve been doing with going out at a certain pace. It was about 74 degrees by the time we got to our race. The toll that it takes on your body with the temperature can take a toll on you a little more.”
ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN
The Wolverines’ Bradley Custer finished 120th in the boys Class 1A event in 19:27.9.
LAUREL
Aidan Mack claimed 78th place for the Spartans in 18:58.4 in the boys Class 1A race. Laurel’s Valerie Hauser took 146th in 24:21.4.
MOHAWK
The Warriors’ Scott McConnell placed 61st in 18:44.6 in the boys Class 1A race. Jaxon Schoedel started the race, but was unable to finish.
“I thought Scott did a great job,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “It’s quite an accomplishment to make it there as a freshman. I thought his time was good. He did a great job all year long.”
The conditions likely had an effect on Schoedel, according to Bredl.
“Jaxon said his legs all of a sudden gave out on him,” Bredl said. “He was in sixth place and then all of a sudden he couldn’t move. A lot of runners were unable to finish the race.
“I know Jaxon took it pretty hard. He was feeling good and he was in a good position. Then all of a sudden, his legs shut down.”
Lillian McClain placed 127th in the girls Class 1A race in 23:47.4. Teammate Ellie Whippo was 128th in 23:49.8.
“They’ve done better in the past,” Bredl said of McClain and Whippo. “The heat could have been a factor for them. They gave a strong performance, but it wasn’t their best.”
NESHANNOCK
The Lancers’ Brendan Burns wasn’t able to run due to an illness, according to coach Lindsey Vatter.
“He had a great season,” Vatter said. “He was really looking forward to running. We had to back out at the last minute.”
NEW CASTLE
Lucas Bradley captured 67th in 18:07 in the boys Class 2A race for the Red Hurricane.
“He had a decent day,” Shaftic said. “We set out to come home with a medal. He was right where we wanted him to be at the mile mark.
“But, he fell back later in the race. He just couldn’t finish. I think the temperature had something to do with that. Everyone has to run in it. I know he was disappointed; he wanted to medal. Lucas is a gamer. He gave it his best shot. He’s had a great career and it was a good way to end his cross country career.”
UNION
Kylie Fruehstorfer captured 102nd place in 23:17.6 in the girls Class 1A race.
WILMINGTON
Wilmington freshman Tully Caiazza finished 101st in 19:12 in the boys Class 1A race and Lady Greyhounds senior Emma Mason took 49th in 22:13 in the girls Class 1A race.
“I think Tully did great. Our goal for him was to just feel comfortable. Run the best race he could. experience what a state meet was all about,” Greyhounds coach Betsy Martin said. “We were very proud of Emma. She made it for four years, which is such an accomplishment. We were super proud of her.
“Her box was pretty far down. She had a lot of ground to make up. She had a really good strategy of making up that ground. She had a very good strategy. Once she got up into that pack she settled into her race. She performed like she has so many times before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.