The Mohawk Coffee House will hold its 10th annual Java Jog on May 29.
The jog is set to begin at Bessemer Presbyterian Church and results of the 5k and two mile walk will be recorded and posted on the www.smileymiles.com. The annual event is used to help raise money for the local ministry.
The cost to register for the event is $25 and a free shirt will be given to people who register prior to May 16.
People wishing to compete in the 5k or two mile walk can register via Mohawk Coffee House’s website: https://www.mohawkcoffeehouse.com/java-jog.
