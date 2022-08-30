Neshannock High’s Ryan Huff has a new role to fill for his senior year on the gridiron. Huff is now the center for the Lancers, and this is his first year doing so.
“We were in the weight room in the winter and, obviously, a center was a big point of emphasis for us,” Neshannock head coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We need to fill a gap there. We were in the weight room and I saw Ryan and I said, ‘Man, you’re really looking good, putting on some good weight. I might have to move you to center.
“I was really just joking around with him, and he just said, ‘Hey, I’ll play center. I’ll move right now.’ He was a tight end for us up until that point.”
Huff had a successful first go at the center position in the season opener Aug. 26 against Sharon. Neshannock defeated the Tigers, 45-28, in a nonconference game.
“We all came out and fought,” Huff said of the victory. “Tough game, we battled hard, we played hard. We didn’t play perfect, we made mistakes but we all came out and played with our hearts and that was the outcome.
“All the mistakes that we made basically we made in practice. We watched film Sunday so clearly we can see what we made. The coaching staff, we all got trust in them.”
For his efforts, Huff was named the Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Huff commented about his transition into his new position for Neshannock (1-0).
“It’s definitely different,” Huff said. “I didn’t realize it was that hard-played and how much guys really mean to that offense.”
Huff says he’s comfortable at center and Mozzocio has been working with him to get all of the plays down.
“Whatever I can do to help the team out, I’m going to do,” Huff said.
Huff talked about the pressure of being in the center position.
“Definitely a lot of pressure with the snaps. Making sure the snap gets back right and perfect so the quarterback can do what he can do,” Huff said. “Then, snapping the ball and making sure you’re doing the right thing on the play so the running back or quarterback, if he passes the ball, he’s protected.
“Being the center, you have a lot of pressure on yourself because you’re the responsibility for the whole play and everything absorbing. You’ve got to have trust in the other guys on your right and your left.”
Mozzocio thinks pressure won’t phase Huff in the center position.
“One thing about Ryan, you’ve got Jonny (Huff) who’s very emotional and Braden (Huff) who’s very emotional and then Ryan is more laidback,” Mozzocio said. “He keeps everything inside, he’s always cool, calm and collected. His demeanor never changes so it’s a very nice fit for the position.”
Huff has the perfect partner in a quarterback to snap it to every play. That quarterback is his twin brother, Jonny Huff.
“It’s definitely different and he can be Jonny Huff, but it’s nice having him back there,” Huff said of his brother. “A lot of trust in him.”
A son of Ryan and MaryAnn Huff, the center praised the senior leadership. Neshannock has 14 seniors on its roster.
“Our senior class, I love our senior class. We all grew up together,” Huff said. “We all love each other and trust each other. Just going out and playing with them every Friday night is just amazing.”
Mozzocio commented on Huff’s season-opening performance as Neshannock’s center.
“Ryan didn’t blink an eye,” he said. “Of course, him going into his first game, there was concern there on my part because it’s such an important part of our offense. Our whole rhythm, everything we do relies on that snap.
“Ryan came out and I very rarely noticed a bad snap the entire game. Maybe one or two a little bit off to the left or right but he was right on the money all night. He’s in charge of making a lot of our line calls.
“He has a lot of responsibility up there as well as worrying about the snap, worrying about some of the calls he has to make up at the line of scrimmage. I thought he did an outstanding job for the first night, especially against a very formidable opponent like Sharon.”
Physicality is a cornerstone for Neshannock’s 2022 season, and Huff agrees.
“We’re a very strong team,” he said. “We go 110 percent every play.”
The bond of twin brothers working at the center and quarterback position is something that can become second nature relative to communication.
“Ryan does a good job communicating. You got calls on both sides he has to take care of. He does a good job with it,” Mozzocio said. “These guys are all so close and they spend so much time together it almost becomes second nature during the game. He’s done a great job adapting to the position in a short time.”
What, in Huff’s opinion, will be the driving force behind the Lancer’s success this season?
“Our trust and love in each other,” Huff said. “We go out and we play with each other and we don’t fight on the field. If there’s a problem one of the coaches handles it and we move onto the next play.”
