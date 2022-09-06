The Shenango High golf team handed Neshannock its first loss of the season on Wednesday.
Mike Leitera carded a 41 to lead the Wildcats to a 211-215 Section 5-2A victory on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Shenango’s (5-2 section, 5-2 overall) Jake Natale, Joe Campoli and Gavin Bruce all posted 42. Zach Herb was next with a 44 and Ben Santangelo contributed a 45.
Max Vitale shot a 39 to lead Neshannock (6-1, 6-1) while Mike Morelli notched a 41. Caleb McConnell added 44, Guy Hixon followed with a 45 and Joe Presnar and Sophia Caveli both shot a 46.
Mohawk defeats Union
Jay Wrona led the Warriors to a 202-222 Section 5-2A victory against Union on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Wrona notched a 37 while Keigan Hopper posted a 38. Josh Wilkins shot a 40, Kaden Young carded 43 and Mason Hopper was next with 44 for Mohawk (6-1, 8-1).
Zach Chornenky scored a 41 to lead the Scotties. Rocco Galmarini contributed 43 while Conner Eckert and Ian DiPietro both shot a 45 and Jalen Peace added 48.
New Castle wins
The Red Hurricane posted a final score of 216-239 to defeat Ambridge in a Section 5-3A game on the par-36 front nine at Fox Run Golf Course.
Ian Donnelly shot a 40 to lead New Castle and Sean Carmichael followed with a 41. Josh Hoerner notched a 42, Phillip Laurenza posted a 44 and Justin Girman contributed a 49.
Laurel victorious
Caleb Gilmore helped the Spartans cruise to a 221-232 Section 5-2A victory against Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Gilmore carded a 37 while Eli Bintrim posted 40. Seth Smith contributed 47, Nolan Dugan was next with 48 and Greg Preisser added 49.
Girls volleyball Lady Scots win
Union picked up a 25-4, 25-14, 25-6 Section 1-1A road win over Aliquippa.
Elise Booker contributed five kills while Isabell King and Hayden Strickler had four and three of their own, respectively. King and Dalaina Jones both posted five aces.
Kayla Fruehstorfer had two kills, seven digs and three aces while Jones had seven digs.
Union won the JV match, 25-12, 25-4.
Olivia Benedict recorded seven digs and three aces. Shawna Boice served six aces and Charlotte DeReleau produced four assists and eight aces.
Lady Lancers sweep
Neshannock went unanswered against Beaver Falls on Tuesday in an away game. The Lady Lancers (1-0) gained the advantage in the first set and went on to sweep the Lady Tigers in the next two games 25-6, 25-7, 25-19.
Jenna Glies posted 11 aces while Mairan Haggerty had four of her own and 13 kills. Kaitlyn Fries contributed seven kills.
Girls soccer Wilmington shutout
The Lady Greyhounds were shutout by Fairview, 7-0, in a home game.
The Lady Tigers posted four goals in the first half and the other three in the second. Wilmington’s (3-1) Taylor Kendall made 14 saves in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.